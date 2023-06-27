Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91

Jun 27, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top,” died early Tuesday, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91.

Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee, his website said. Osborne was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

“To say he was a legend falls short of the impact he had on all of us,” said Paul Schiminger, interim executive director at the International Bluegrass Music Association. “An innovative musical pioneer, Bobby set and held the gold standard for bluegrass vocals.”

While Osborne and his brother will be remembered by many for the song “Rocky Top,” Schiminger said that barely scratches the surface of the many songs they recorded and performed.

A native of Hyden, Kentucky, Osborne taught at the Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County for several years.

In January, he received the Governor’s Awards in the Arts for his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich history in the arts around the world.

Osborne was still performing and teaching last year when he told WYMT-TV that “as long as I can open my mouth and sing, I ain’t going to quit.”

Hazard Community and Technical College President Jennifer Lindon said the school was deeply saddened to learn about Osborne’s death.

“He was a pioneer in the Bluegrass music industry and a champion for Eastern Kentucky,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

Michigan prisons ordered to allow faith group that believes in race separation

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s prison system has been ordered to recognize Christian Identity as a religious group, despite concerns by state officials that its belief in the separation of races could pose a security threat behind bars. A federal appeals court said there are ways to keep the group in check without a sweeping ban. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump dismissed from fraud lawsuit filed against her father by New York attorney general

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general. The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials f...

Associated Press

U.S. arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of four more people in last year’s smuggling deaths of 53 migrants, including eight children, who were left in a tractor trailer in the scorching Texas summer. Authorities said the four Mexican nationals were aware that the trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors want to dismiss some charges for former Atlanta official in corruption case

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a judge to dismiss convictions for wire fraud and to resentence a former high-ranking Atlanta city official who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence stemming from an investigation into corruption at City Hall, according to a court filing. Mitzi Bickers, who served as director of human […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Ros...

Associated Press

US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenaries that led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week. The sanctions from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted entities in the Central African Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Russia […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91