Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prosecutors want to dismiss some charges for former Atlanta official in corruption case

Jun 27, 2023, 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a judge to dismiss convictions for wire fraud and to resentence a former high-ranking Atlanta city official who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence stemming from an investigation into corruption at City Hall, according to a court filing.

Mitzi Bickers, who served as director of human services under former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and who also worked as a pastor and political operative, was convicted on multiple charges last year. At her sentencing in September, U.S. District Steve Jones said the evidence in the case showed that she was involved in “a deliberate, calculated plan to cheat” Atlanta taxpayers.

Bickers has asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse her conviction and send the case back to the lower court for a new trial.

In a filing with the appeals court Friday, prosecutors rejected most of Bickers’ arguments, but they did ask that the case be sent back to Jones for dismissal of four wire fraud charges and a limited resentencing. Since Bickers’ trial, “the law regarding wire fraud has developed significantly,” prosecutors wrote, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings and decisions in other federal judicial circuits.

The wire fraud charges were based on Bickers’ failure to report outside income on disclosure forms while working for the city of Atlanta. But recent court rulings “have rejected wire fraud prosecutions premised on lies which allow an employee to maintain employment and that are only indirectly related to the money or property obtained,” prosecutors wrote in their filing Friday.

Bickers had been sentenced to serve 14 years for the wire fraud counts, 10 years for three money laundering counts, five years for conspiracy to commit bribery and three years for filing false tax returns. Those sentences were all to be served at the same time, so eliminating the wire fraud counts will likely shorten the overall sentence.

Bickers’ lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, said in an emailed statement that “the government finally acknowledged what the defense has been arguing for years, that the four counts of wire fraud for which she was convicted were completely baseless and contrary to law.” But they disagreed that dismissing those charges and resentencing her to a lesser sentence is sufficient.

“These convictions cannot just be wiped away and excised from the case,” they said. “Resentencing alone would ignore the taint that permeated from these illegal convictions as well as the multitude of other issues that all necessitate a new trial.”

Bickers was the Charles P. Richards Jr. in exchange for more than $2.9 million in bribes for herself and others. Mitchell and Richards, as well as several others, had previously pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison.

The corruption investigation became public in early 2017 when prosecutors accused Mitchell and Richards of conspiring to pay city officials to get contracts for emergency snow removal, sidewalk maintenance and bridge reconstruction from 2010 to 2015. Over the next several years, a half dozen others were charged, including high-ranking members of Reed’s administration. Reed himself was never charged, but the investigation loomed over his final year in office and his unsuccessful 2021 campaign to return to the mayor’s office.

A 2018 indictment against Bickers said she accepted bribes from Mitchell and Richards and failed to disclose that companies she controlled received payments from the pair while she worked for the city. She also did not declare the income to the IRS and falsified tax documents, the indictment said.

The “pay-to-play” scheme continued after Bickers stopped working for the city, prosecutors said. When a January 2014 snowstorm paralyzed Atlanta, she used her influence to secure a multimillion dollar contract for Mitchell’s company, even though it “owned no snow-clearing or other equipment.”

She used the money for big purchases, like a lakefront home, a 2014 GMC Denali SUV and four Yamaha WaveRunners, and she spent lavishly on travel and personal expenses, prosecutors said.

National News

The Hard Rock casino, left, Showboat hotel, center, and Ocean casino, right, are shown on June 15, ...

Associated Press

New Jersey moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow online casino gambling to run through 2033. The measure now goes to the full Senate and Assembly for final votes, possibly on Friday. Internet gambling […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan prisons ordered to allow faith group that believes in race separation

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s prison system has been ordered to recognize Christian Identity as a religious group, despite concerns by state officials that its belief in the separation of races could pose a security threat behind bars. A federal appeals court said there are ways to keep the group in check without a sweeping ban. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump dismissed from fraud lawsuit filed against her father by New York attorney general

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general. The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials f...

Associated Press

U.S. arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of four more people in last year’s smuggling deaths of 53 migrants, including eight children, who were left in a tractor trailer in the scorching Texas summer. Authorities said the four Mexican nationals were aware that the trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top,” died early Tuesday, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91. Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Prosecutors want to dismiss some charges for former Atlanta official in corruption case