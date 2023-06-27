Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father

Jun 27, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.

The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading banks, insurance companies and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago estate. It named his three eldest children — Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — as defendants, along with multiple Trump Organization executives.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, ruling that they were barred by the state’s statute of limitations. While claims over alleged wrongdoing after February 2016 were permissible, the court said, Ivanka Trump had stepped back from involvement in the Trump Organization and wasn’t accused in the lawsuit of any misconduct during that later time period.

The panel left it to a lower-court judge to determine whether other parts of the lawsuit would also be barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

A representative for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. James’ office said in a statement that it planned to continue to pursue the case.

The lawsuit is the result of a three-year investigation into Trump and his business by James, a Democrat.

It details dozens of instances of alleged fraud, many involving claims made on annual financial statements that Trump would give to banks, business associates and financial magazines as proof of his riches as he sought loans and deals.

Trump has dismissed the investigation as a “politically motivated Witch Hunt.”

An attorney for Trump, Christopher Kise, said on Tuesday that the ruling “represented the first step towards ending a case that should never have been filed.”

“Going forward, we remain confident that once all the real facts are known, there will be no doubt President Trump has built an extraordinarily successful business empire and has simply done nothing other than generate tremendous profits for those financial institutions involved in the transactions at issue in the litigation,” he said.

James has said her investigation uncovered evidence of potential criminal violations by Trump, including insurance fraud and bank fraud, that would be referred to outside authorities.

She also said Ivanka Trump, who worked as executive vice president at the Trump Organization, personally participated in the effort to exaggerate her father’s wealth and obtain favorable loan terms from banks and real-estate licensing deals.

Attorneys for Ivanka Trump disputed that, arguing that the lawsuit does not contain any evidence that she “directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements.”

The Attorney’s General Office is seeking a financial penalty of $250 million, as well as a ban on Trump and his family from doing business in New York. The case is set to go to trial in October.

National News

Associated Press

College sues for damages, saying cleaner turned off lab freezer and destroyed research

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 20 years of cell cultures and other specimens stored at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute were destroyed when a cleaner switched off power to a lab freezer, according to a lawsuit filed by the school. RPI is seeking $1 million from Daigle Cleaning Systems, claiming one of the company’s employees […]

14 hours ago

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the B...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state’s governor and his colleagues lauded him as a […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose that left two people dead in a room at an oceanfront Hawaii hotel. Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were taken into custody Friday and are charged with conspiring with each other and others to distribute fentanyl […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City man charged with murder after shooting left 3 dead, 6 wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man originally charged with assault after a shooting that left three people dead and six wounded was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Keivon Greene, 26, was one of two suspects in the shooting early Sunday at an auto shop that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Hate crimes rose 20.2% in California in 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reported hate crimes increased in California in 2022, including instances of violence motivated by bias, according to state data released Tuesday. Hate crimes involving racism against Black people, as well as homophobia and anti-Semitism, all rose last year, compared with 2021 data. Overall hate crime events — which officials say are […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on...

Associated Press

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and 90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. An investigation confirmed that it was searched for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Ivanka Trump dismissed from New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against her father