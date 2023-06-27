Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New Jersey moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years

Jun 27, 2023, 1:20 PM

The Hard Rock casino, left, Showboat hotel, center, and Ocean casino, right, are shown on June 15, ...

The Hard Rock casino, left, Showboat hotel, center, and Ocean casino, right, are shown on June 15, 2023 in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey lawmakers on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, moved closer to extending New Jersey's internet gambling law for another 10 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years.

A state Assembly committee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow online casino gambling to run through 2033. The measure now goes to the full Senate and Assembly for final votes, possibly on Friday.

Internet gambling has been a success story in New Jersey, which has won more from online gamblers than any of the five other states that also allow it.

Since New Jersey began taking online bets in November 2013, Atlantic City’s casinos and their online partners have won $6.29 billion from gamblers, according to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group. That does not include money from online sports bets.

It was widely credited with helping Atlantic City’s casinos stay afloat during 3 1/2 months of shutdowns in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the lean months that followed the casinos reopening, as many gamblers remained wary of venturing out to crowded indoor spaces.

“The reauthorization of the internet gaming bill for 10 years is vital to the continued success of the gaming industry in New Jersey and the programs that are supported by the taxes collected,” said Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino Hotel and of the Casino Association of New Jersey. “This will also provide investor confidence in the New Jersey internet gaming industry.”

While it has undoubtedly provided a new revenue stream for Atlantic City’s casinos, internet gambling appears to be permanently changing the habits of some gamblers who would rather bet from home, the office, the beach or other places instead of visiting casinos in person.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market, said internet gambling is becoming part of the new normal for many gamblers.

While welcoming the additional revenue, casino executives caution that internet gambling winnings can be misleading in terms of the overall health of their businesses. Money from online winnings must be shared with partners like tech platforms and, in the case of sports betting, sports books, and is not solely for the casinos to keep. Some casino executives say as much as 70% of online winnings go to their partners in online ventures.

In addition to New Jersey, internet gambling is legal in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Delaware and West Virginia.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Associated Press

Michigan prisons ordered to allow faith group that believes in race separation

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s prison system has been ordered to recognize Christian Identity as a religious group, despite concerns by state officials that its belief in the separation of races could pose a security threat behind bars. A federal appeals court said there are ways to keep the group in check without a sweeping ban. […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump dismissed from fraud lawsuit filed against her father by New York attorney general

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general. The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower a makeshift memorial at the site where officials f...

Associated Press

U.S. arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of four more people in last year’s smuggling deaths of 53 migrants, including eight children, who were left in a tractor trailer in the scorching Texas summer. Authorities said the four Mexican nationals were aware that the trailer’s air-conditioning unit was malfunctioning and would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors want to dismiss some charges for former Atlanta official in corruption case

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors plan to ask a judge to dismiss convictions for wire fraud and to resentence a former high-ranking Atlanta city official who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence stemming from an investigation into corruption at City Hall, according to a court filing. Mitzi Bickers, who served as director of human […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Bluegrass musician who helped popularize song ‘Rocky Top’ dies at 91

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song “Rocky Top,” died early Tuesday, according to a statement from the college where he worked. He was 91. Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

New Jersey moving to extend its tops-in-the-nation internet gambling market for another 10 years