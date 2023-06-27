Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room

Jun 27, 2023, 1:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and woman they say supplied the fentanyl in a mass overdose that left two people dead in a room at an oceanfront Hawaii hotel.

Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were taken into custody Friday and are charged with conspiring with each other and others to distribute fentanyl that resulted in death, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Honolulu police and paramedics found five people who were either unresponsive or needed medical help at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on June 4. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another later died at a hospital.

As of Tuesday, the Honolulu medical examiner’s office hadn’t determined a cause of death for either man.

The three who survived told Drug Enforcement Administration investigators they had believed the drugs, which were acquired by one of the dead men, were cocaine or MDMA.

“All three did not know the substance possibly contained fentanyl,” a DEA agent wrote in the complaint.

Two people named in the document as sources who have not yet been charged but are cooperating with law enforcement identified Garrard and Drageset as the suppliers of the fentanyl.

A search of the couple’s apartment last week in a Honolulu luxury building turned up approximately $100,000 in cash in a safe, along with drugs that tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint said. They were arrested later that day in a white Tesla.

Neal Kugiya, an attorney representing Garrard, declined to comment before an initial appearance for the pair scheduled for Tuesday.

Jacquelyn Esser, Drageset’s attorney, said she would respond to a request for comment after meeting with her client.

Fentanyl is an opioid many times more powerful than heroin and typically is prescribed to treat severe pain. It frequently appears as an illegal street drug mixed with other substances.

Experts say the growing prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply is a top driver of the increasing number of overdose deaths in the U.S.

National News

FILE - The rear view on Chartres Street of the newly renovated home of the Louisiana Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

Sexual abuse victims’ chance to file lawsuits in old cases remains in question after court ruling

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday sidestepped a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed chance to file lawsuits after the usual time limits for such suits have expired. The ruling had been highly anticipated by advocates for abuse victims, who had hoped the state’s highest court […]

17 hours ago

Attorney Tony Le Mon speaks, along with his client Gabrielle Jameson, a victim of sexual assault, a...

Associated Press

Woman loses bid to sue prosecutor over sexual abuser’s light sentence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman who watched a man who coerced her into a sex act when she was 16 walk free in a plea deal has lost a legal battle to sue the prosecutor in the case. Louisiana’s Supreme Court had ruled earlier this year that the assistant district attorney in the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Extortion trial delayed until fall for suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A U.S. judge on Tuesday agreed to delay Joran Van der Sloot’s extortion trial until the fall to give him more time to prepare a defense or decide if he wants to enter a guilty plea. Van der Sloot’s attorney Kevin Butler had asked for the continuance from the July 31 […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy over the renewal of a permit for the federal government’s only underground repository for nuclear waste. Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that an agreement was reached last week after four days of negotiations. The state […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own SiriusXM app, part of a larger effort to emphasize its own brand. Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania caseworkers ignored years of child abuse, now face felony charges, prosecutor says

A child welfare agency in Pennsylvania failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage, a prosecutor said Tuesday as he announced criminal charges against five caseworkers. Three caseworkers and two supervisors at Lackawanna County’s Office of Youth and Family Services […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Couple arrested in fatal fentanyl overdoses at Hawaii hotel room