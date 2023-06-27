Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service

Jun 27, 2023, 2:02 PM

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the B...

Mourners line up for the funeral for Pennsylvania State Police trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. at the Bayfront Convention Center, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Rougeau Jr., 29, was killed and Lt. James Wagner, 45, was critically wounded in separate encounters before Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, was killed Saturday, June 17, police said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was laid to rest Tuesday during a funeral where the state’s governor and his colleagues lauded him as a hero who only wanted to serve his community.

Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., 29, a native of Corry who lived in Mifflintown, was shot June 17 by Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, authorities have said. Stine also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle with law enforcement. Stine’s motive remains under investigation.

Rougeau was killed by a gunshot through the windshield of his patrol car as he drove down a road in Walker Township, not far from the state police barracks. He had been a trooper since 2021 and was the 104th member of the state police to be killed in the line of duty.

Speaking at the service, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Rougeau had “a servant’s heart” and lived a life of purpose as a dedicated trooper who loved cheering on Penn State football, playing pickup basketball at the Corry YMCA and mentoring kids during youth basketball games.

“In every part of his life, Jay wanted to give back and serve others,” Shapiro said,

Rougeau’s funeral was held at a packed Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. He will be buried in Mifflintown during a private ceremony that will be held later this year.

Lt. James Wagner, 45, the other trooper shot by Stine, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The father of three sons, he enlisted in the state police in 2020 and was assigned as the station commander at Troop G/Bedford Station.

National News

FILE - The rear view on Chartres Street of the newly renovated home of the Louisiana Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

Sexual abuse victims’ chance to file lawsuits in old cases remains in question after court ruling

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday sidestepped a ruling on the constitutionality of legislation that gives victims of childhood sexual abuse a renewed chance to file lawsuits after the usual time limits for such suits have expired. The ruling had been highly anticipated by advocates for abuse victims, who had hoped the state’s highest court […]

17 hours ago

Attorney Tony Le Mon speaks, along with his client Gabrielle Jameson, a victim of sexual assault, a...

Associated Press

Woman loses bid to sue prosecutor over sexual abuser’s light sentence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman who watched a man who coerced her into a sex act when she was 16 walk free in a plea deal has lost a legal battle to sue the prosecutor in the case. Louisiana’s Supreme Court had ruled earlier this year that the assistant district attorney in the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Extortion trial delayed until fall for suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A U.S. judge on Tuesday agreed to delay Joran Van der Sloot’s extortion trial until the fall to give him more time to prepare a defense or decide if he wants to enter a guilty plea. Van der Sloot’s attorney Kevin Butler had asked for the continuance from the July 31 […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico negotiates settlement over permit renewal for US nuclear waste repository

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Energy over the renewal of a permit for the federal government’s only underground repository for nuclear waste. Officials with the New Mexico Environment Department announced Tuesday that an agreement was reached last week after four days of negotiations. The state […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

SiriusXM is shutting down its Stitcher podcast app to emphasize its flagship app

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satellite-radio provider SiriusXM said it will shut down its Stitcher podcast app at the end of August in favor of its own SiriusXM app, part of a larger effort to emphasize its own brand. Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania caseworkers ignored years of child abuse, now face felony charges, prosecutor says

A child welfare agency in Pennsylvania failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage, a prosecutor said Tuesday as he announced criminal charges against five caseworkers. Three caseworkers and two supervisors at Lackawanna County’s Office of Youth and Family Services […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Pennsylvania state trooper killed in ambush is lauded as a hero during funeral service