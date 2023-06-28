Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Countdown to 250th anniversary begins in the US, an effort planners hope can unify a divided country

Jun 28, 2023, 5:10 AM

FILE - The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. The United States is about t...

FILE - The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. The United States is about to start the countdown to its 250th anniversary. The buildup begins this July 4 at a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee, where the organization created by Congress to oversee the party will kick off the planning process. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


It’s three years until the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, but festivities are already starting.

The anniversary push will formally launch July 4 with an event during a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The organization spearheading the celebration, known as America250, will start recruiting people to share their stories of what the country means to them.

The country is headed toward the anniversary date as it remains riven politically, its citizens divided over how to view what beer to drink have been caught up in political fighting.

Before the U.S. reaches its semiquincentennial — try saying that out loud — it will have to survive the 2024 presidential election, which is shaping up to be as divisive as its prior two contests.

Times also were fraught in the run-up to the country’s 1976 bicentennial celebration, which came two years after Richard Nixon resigned his presidency over the Watergate scandal and convulsions over the end of the Vietnam War. It followed a decade that saw the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

But Rosie Rios, the former U.S. treasurer who heads America250, has fond memories of that celebration as an 11-year-old in Northern California. She watched old-fashioned sailing ships gather in Boston and New York harbors on her family’s black-and-white television, and she visited the national Freedom Train exhibit when it stopped in Oakland. And, of course, she remembers the fireworks.

“I couldn’t have been more proud than that evening to be an American, and I want my kids to feel the same way,” Rios said in an interview.

Rios said she hopes the 2026 celebrations have a similar effect, regardless of national fights.

“I feel like we’ll be successful if as many Americans as possible feel like this is the land of opportunity,” Rios said.

The July 4 event will be the formal kickoff for planning for the celebrations. America250, a nonpartisan organization created by Congress in 2016 to mark the anniversary, will oversee that process. It has already enlisted the neighborhood app Nextdoor and the YWCA as partners.

“We certainly have ideas,” Rios said, “but we’d like to hear ideas from students. We’d love to hear ideas from all parts of the country.”

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Lunc...

Associated Press

Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on the advice columnist who won a $5 million jury award against him after accusing him of rape, saying in a countersuit that she owes him money and a retraction for defaming him by continuing to insist she was raped even […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. The puppy was born in Canada on April 19 and arrived on […]

8 hours ago

Cole Matlock stacks ice to cool water for customers at Lottie's Shivers Shaved Ice, Tuesday, June 2...

Associated Press

Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend

West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday. Daily temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) and heat indexes have topped 115 degrees […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Matthew Nilo is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023, on rape...

Associated Press

Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks

A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago — attacks he was linked to by DNA he left on a drinking glass — has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period. Matthew Nilo, 35, was indicted Tuesday on seven charges stemming […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying $20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off. John Michael Musbach, 34, of Haddonfield, received his 78-month […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Associated Press

Former Marine Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Countdown to 250th anniversary begins in the US, an effort planners hope can unify a divided country