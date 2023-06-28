Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend

Jun 28, 2023, 7:16 AM

Cole Matlock stacks ice to cool water for customers at Lottie's Shivers Shaved Ice, Tuesday, June 2...

Cole Matlock stacks ice to cool water for customers at Lottie's Shivers Shaved Ice, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. With more 100-degree temps expected this week, Montgomery County has several cute shaved ice and snow cone stands. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday.

Daily temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) and heat indexes have topped 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius), leading to deaths that include nine people in Webb County, which includes Laredo.

“We don’t see this in our county. Laredo knows heat. Webb County knows heat,” county Medical Examiner Dr. Corine Stern told county commissioners during a meeting Monday. “These are unprecedented temperatures.”

Two Florida hikers also died while hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park

The scorching temperatures were brought on by a taxed the Texas power grid and brought record highs to parts of the state, according to meteorologists.

That dome is spreading eastward and by the weekend is expected to be centered over the mid-South, said meteorologist Bryan Jackson with the National Weather Service in College Pak, Maryland.

Texas temperatures should then begin to drop from highs above 100 (38 degrees Celsius) degrees to daily temperatures in the 90s, Jackson said.

“It’s relief from the extreme heat,” Jackson said. “It’s not really an end to a heat wave; it’s just an end to the extreme part of the heat wave.”

Another dome of heat has already developed on the West Coast, and an excessive heat warning is in place in a wide swath in the central part of the state, according to Jackson.

“By this weekend there is a risk for record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees … close to 110 degrees in the Central Valley of California,” Jackson said. “Then some of the more typical mid-summer heat of getting above 115 degrees in the hottest areas of the desert Southwest.”

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Lunc...

Associated Press

Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn the tables on the advice columnist who won a $5 million jury award against him after accusing him of rape, saying in a countersuit that she owes him money and a retraction for defaming him by continuing to insist she was raped even […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy. Jonathan XV is a 2-month old Siberian husky who will take over as the official UConn Husky mascot this fall. The puppy was born in Canada on April 19 and arrived on […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Matthew Nilo is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023, on rape...

Associated Press

Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks

A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago — attacks he was linked to by DNA he left on a drinking glass — has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period. Matthew Nilo, 35, was indicted Tuesday on seven charges stemming […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying $20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off. John Michael Musbach, 34, of Haddonfield, received his 78-month […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Prec...

Associated Press

Former Marine Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 27 Washington Post on retired U.S. military officers working for foreign governments A bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would close several loopholes identified by The Post in an investigative series published last fall about hundreds of […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend