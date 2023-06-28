Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Extortion threat fueled New Jersey political murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say

Jun 28, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey political consultant who hired two career criminals to kill a colleague plotted the slaying because the fellow consultant sought to extort money from him, prosecutors said in a court filing made public Wednesday.

Sean Caddle, a former Democratic campaign consultant, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme that resulted in the death of fellow political operative Michael Galdieri in Jersey City in 2014.

Federal prosecutors have long cloaked the case in secrecy, revealing few details about the killing even after Caddle pleaded guilty in 2022, citing an ongoing investigation.

But authorities finally outlined the motive for the first time in the court filing, saying Caddle and Galdieri were longtime friends and collaborators on political campaigns whose relationship had gone sour.

Caddle told investigators he had become concerned that Galdieri was abusing drugs, but felt compelled to help him with money and occasional favors partly because he reminded him of his younger brother, according to the prosecutors’ document.

But during Galdieri’s final months, Caddle told authorities, Galdieri became erratic because of drug use and threatened to go public with details about “certain things” he had seen while working on campaigns together — unless Caddle funneled him money.

Prosecutors didn’t say in the filing what what sort of things Galdieri had threatened to expose or how much money he sought to extort from Caddle.

“Fearing that Galdieri’s revelations would ruin him as a political consultant and cause his clients to abandon him, Caddle made the fateful decision to have Galdieri killed,” prosecutors wrote.

In November, a former top aide to the state Senate president pleaded guilty to tax and fraud charges related to work he did with Caddle. By inflating political invoices, the former aide made $107,800 and failed to pay taxes, prosecutors said.

Caddle has admitted to hiring two hit men who stabbed Galdieri to death and then set fire to his apartment in May 2014.

The two men, George Bratsenis and Bomani Africa, pleaded guilty in 2022. Bratsenis has already been sentenced to Africa to 20 in prison.

Bratsenis and Bomani had met while in prison in New Jersey where Caddle’s now-deceased brother, James Caddle, also was serving time. Their role in the killings became known to prosecutors after the pair pleaded guilty to a 2014 Connecticut bank robbery.

Unprompted, Bratsenis said he had information about a killing in New Jersey. He told authorities that after his release from prison in 2013, he went to work for Sean Caddle and that in March or April of 2014, Caddle invited him to his Jersey City home for dinner. There, Caddle said he was aware of his “extensive” criminal history and asked if he could find someone to commit murder for $15,000.

Bratsenis then sought out Africa, who agreed to help, according to prosecutors. Caddle said he wanted Galdieri dead within 30 days and gave Bratsenis between $2,000 and $4,000 upfront, according to prosecutors.

On May 22, 2014, the two men drove together to Galdieri’s apartment. He was expecting Bratsensis because they had discussed robbing drug dealers together, authorities said.

Not long after letting the men in, Galdieri was fatally stabbed by both men and they doused his home in gasoline and set it on fire, according to authorities.

The day after the killing, Bratsenis and Caddle met in the parking lot of a diner where Caddle paid him the remaining money, though he hadn’t brought enough and left to withdraw more from his political consulting business’ bank account, prosecutors said.

On the same day, prosecutors inverviewed Caddle about Galdieri’s death. He told them about his drug use, according to prosecutors, but did not disclose his role in the killing.

The prosecutor’s memo describes Caddle as “cold-hearted” and says he even attended the repast after Galdieri’s funeral.

“Caddle’s crime was among the most serious a defendant can commit. He set into a motion the brutal murder of a friend,” prosecutors wrote. “This was not just a fleeting crime of passion.”

The U.S. attorney’s office is seeking a 15-year sentence.

Caddle has been confined to his home on pre-trial release and hasn’t committed any violations, his lawyer said in a sentencing memo also released on Wednesday. His health has also deteriorated and while he’s employed he’s also fallen into poverty and been evicted from his home, Caddle’s attorney wrote. Caddle’s attorney asked for a 9-year sentence.

National News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

Associated Press

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes, including one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated, officials said Wednesday. The scheme involving the submission of nearly $2 billion in […]

13 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference during which he declares that a...

Associated Press

The number of Kansas residents changing their gender jumped 300% before a new law began

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of people officially changing their gender in Kansas jumped more than 300% this year ahead of a new state law that legally erases their ability to identify with a gender other than the sex assigned to them at birth. The legislation is part of a raft of measures lawmakers […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Officers escort Richard Matthew Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a heari...

Associated Press

Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls confessed multiple times to the murders in a phone call to his wife while in prison, according to court documents released Wednesday. Richard Matthew Allen allegedly told his wife, Kathy Allen, in an April 3 phone call that he killed Abigail Williams, 13, […]

13 hours ago

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Congress has adjourned for a two-week re...

Associated Press

US public debt is projected to reach 181% of American economic activity in 30 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers: ever higher deficits, greater government spending and tax revenues that only begin to increase when existing tax cuts expire. The nonpartisan agency estimates in its latest 30-year outlook, released Wednesday, that publicly held debt will be […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said. Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. The number of […]

13 hours ago

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference i...

Associated Press

Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement announced Wednesday to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused. Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC reached a legal settlement with New Jersey’s […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Extortion threat fueled New Jersey political murder-for-hire plot, prosecutors say