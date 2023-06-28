Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US public debt is projected to reach 181% of American economic activity in 30 years

Jun 28, 2023, 12:36 PM

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Congress has adjourned for a two-week re...

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Congress has adjourned for a two-week recess during the Independence Day observance. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers: ever higher deficits, greater government spending and tax revenues that only begin to increase when existing tax cuts expire.

The nonpartisan agency estimates in its latest 30-year outlook, released Wednesday, that publicly held debt will be equal to a record 181% of American economic activity by 2053. That compares with a projected 98% at the end of this budget year, a sign the government is getting more dependent on debt to pay for Social Security, Medicare, the military, infrastructure and an array of programs that benefit millions of households.

The higher debt load is not all that shocking given the deficit spending of the past two decades. But the CBO figures do offer a bit of comfort in that annual deficits after 2042 are lower than forecasted in the agency’s report from last year. This is because the primary borrowing and interest rate costs are lower than what the CBO model year showed then, meaning this fiscal crystal ball can improve as the numbers are refined.

Yet there is a clear warning that lawmakers will be constrained as spending increases after 2026, driven largely by increased healthcare and Social Security costs tied to an aging population and a projected lower labor force participation rate of 60.3% in 2053, from 62.2% now.

Revenues also are expected to increase after 2026. But that is due in large part to increased individual income tax receipts after the tax cuts under President Donald Trump are set to expire after 2025. The problem with the CBO forecast is that the White House wants to preserve some of those tax cuts and the GOP wants to make them largely permanent, so revenues could be lower than what the CBO anticipates.

For 2023, the CBO projects that debt, measured as a percentage of the gross domestic product, this year will be 2 percentage points higher compared the estimate in last year’s long-term budget impact report.

Also this year, the report estimates the U.S. hitting a 4.7% unemployment rate, though the current jobless rate sits at 3.7%.

On the same day as the report’s release, President Joe Biden traveled to Chicago to deliver a speech about the nation’s economic growth after the once-in-a-generation pandemic.

“The U.S. has had the highest economic growth among the world’s leading economies since the pandemic,” Biden said. “We’ve added over 13 million jobs, more jobs in two years than any president has added in a four-year term,” he said.

While the risk of a fiscal crisis in the near term appears to be low, the report said another bout of persistently high inflation, for instance, could affect the government’s long-term position.

The nation’s fiscal health became the focal point of debate during the latest round of debt ceiling negotiations.

While Republicans called for a series of massive cuts as part of an agreement to lift the debt ceiling, the White House and Democrats said the debt should not be tied to the issue, threatening an unprecedented national default.

Ultimately, the parties agreed to suspend the debt limit until 2025 in exchange for restrictions on spending for the next two years, imposing new work requirements for older adults receiving food aid and greenlighting a natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Chicago contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

Associated Press

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes, including one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated, officials said Wednesday. The scheme involving the submission of nearly $2 billion in […]

13 hours ago

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference during which he declares that a...

Associated Press

The number of Kansas residents changing their gender jumped 300% before a new law began

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of people officially changing their gender in Kansas jumped more than 300% this year ahead of a new state law that legally erases their ability to identify with a gender other than the sex assigned to them at birth. The legislation is part of a raft of measures lawmakers […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Officers escort Richard Matthew Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a heari...

Associated Press

Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls confessed multiple times to the murders in a phone call to his wife while in prison, according to court documents released Wednesday. Richard Matthew Allen allegedly told his wife, Kathy Allen, in an April 3 phone call that he killed Abigail Williams, 13, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said. Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. The number of […]

13 hours ago

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference i...

Associated Press

Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement announced Wednesday to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused. Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC reached a legal settlement with New Jersey’s […]

13 hours ago

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyq...

Associated Press

Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah. Court records show a judge granted a $100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was released Monday, according to the Chatham County […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US public debt is projected to reach 181% of American economic activity in 30 years