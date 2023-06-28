Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections

Jun 28, 2023, 2:04 PM

FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the...

FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.

In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida governor, who is seeking the Republican nomination, and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World outlined a proposed schedule that requests an Aug. 4, 2025, trial date.

Disney claims in its lawsuit that its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district in retaliation for opposing the so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation DeSantis championed. In the same filing, Disney proposed a July 15, 2024, trial date, which is around the same time as the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Both sides also disagreed about when a motion should be filed asking the judge to make a decision in favor of one side without a full trial. Disney proposed filing its motion for summary judgment at the start of April 2024, while DeSantis’ attorneys said it should be exactly a year later, at the start of April 2025.

Earlier this week, DeSantis and his appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit, put it on hold or drop them as defendants.

The DeSantis appointees took over the Disney World governing board earlier this year following a Don’t Say Gay.

As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by the Republican-led Legislature and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But before the new board came in, the company made agreements with previous oversight board members who were Disney supporters that stripped the new supervisors of their authority over design and construction.

In response, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers passed legislation that repealed those agreements.

Disney sued DeSantis and the five-member board, asking a federal judge to void the governor’s takeover of the theme park district, as well as the new oversight board’s actions, on the grounds that they violated the company’s free speech rights.

The board sued Disney in state court in an effort to maintain its control of construction and design at Disney World.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

National News

Associated Press

2 more Connecticut officers fired for mistreating Randy Cox after he was paralyzed in a police van

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two more Connecticut police officers were fired Wednesday for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year. New Haven police commissioners voted 5-0 to fire Officer Oscar Diaz, the van […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Eric Goldstein, Chief Executive, Office of School Support Services, New York City Department...

Associated Press

NYC’s ex-school food chief convicted in bribery case tied to icky chicken tenders

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools was convicted Wednesday in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months in the nation’s biggest public school system. Former city Department of Education official Eric Goldstein and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina lawmakers give final OK to ban gender-affirming care for trans children

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers finalized legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children and prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures. The House voted 67-46 to accept a version of the measure approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The legislation would bar any medical […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthous...

Associated Press

Relatives of man who died during admission to psychiatric hospital seek federal investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a Virginia man who died of asphyxiation after he was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. In letter to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimor...

Associated Press

Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court after he was released from prison. The court scheduled legal brief deadlines for August and oral arguments for Oct. 5. The court also said […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi farms pay overdue wages for favoring immigrants over local Black workers, agency says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forty-four farms in Mississippi exploited local Black workers by paying higher wages to immigrants who were in the United States on temporary work visas, the U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday. The department announced it completed investigations that it began last year in the rural flatlands of the Mississippi Delta, one of […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections