Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says

Jun 28, 2023, 3:13 PM

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers ...

FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday.

Data analysts with the University of Connecticut said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. They cautioned, however, that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong due to carelessness or human error.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has referred the matter to the chief state’s attorney’s office for investigation, and urged the public to not jump to conclusions.

“There’s no indication that was purposeful,” he said at an unrelated news conference Wednesday. “A lot of it may have been inadvertent.”

The audit was spurred by a Hearst Connecticut Media report last year that said four state troopers in an eastern Connecticut barracks intentionally creating hundreds of bogus traffic stop tickets to boost their productivity numbers. After internal affairs investigations, one trooper was suspended for 10 days, another was suspended for two days and the other two retired before the probe was completed.

The audit found that the number of traffic infractions reported to the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project advisory board didn’t match those reported to the state court system, which handles all traffic citations, according to analysts with the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at the University of Connecticut.

The analysts “have a high level of confidence that at least 25,966 infraction records were falsified and submitted to the racial profiling systems,” the report said. The audit said the number of falsified infraction records could be as high as 58,553, if certain criteria were included. Analysts reviewed more than 800,000 infractions issues over the seven-year period.

“We are talking about … a pattern of having records where you cannot find a corresponding record in the court system,” said Ken Barone, one of the UConn analysts. “If you claimed you stopped a car and issued a ticket, there should be a ticket.”

Lamont and the analysts noted that the number of discrepancies between state police data and court system data has decreased in recent years. The report said the most discrepancies were in 2014.

The analysts said they audited traffic stop information submitted by about 1,300 troopers, and 311 of them had a “statistically significant number of discrepancies” during at least one year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut called the audit’s findings troubling.

“This audit reveals a breathtaking disrespect for the state’s racial profiling prohibition law by Connecticut State Police employees and, even worse, for that law’s goal of reducing systemic racism in policing,” said Claudine Constant, the group’s public policy and advocacy director.

“Whether intentional or not, the impact of police falsifying and inaccurately reporting records is the same: police have obscured the true information about how often they stop drivers of color compared to white drivers,” she said in a statement.

State police said in a statement Wednesday that the agency has no tolerance for false reporting and it has been working with the UConn institute to prevent it.

“The State Police are deeply committed to ensuring the integrity of Connecticut’s racial profiling data and to maintaining public confidence in the essential public safety services our troopers provide each day,” the statement said.

Police statewide, including local departments, are mandated to submit traffic stop data to the state, under Connecticut’s 1999 law aimed at preventing racial profiling. The UConn institute analyzes the data and submits periodic reports, which have shown that officers disproportionately pulled over Black and Hispanic drivers compared to white motorists.

The institute said Wednesday that the integrity of those analyses was in question because the falsified records “were more likely to be reported as White drivers and less likely to be reported as Black or Hispanic drivers.”

The audit also found that some state police data was underreported to the racial profiling board, and those records were more likely to involve Hispanic drivers.

Falsified police data is nothing new.

In 2010, for example, several New York City officers faced internal charges based on allegations by a fellow officer that they manipulated crime stats. In Texas, state troopers were found to be inaccurately recording the race of minority drivers, according to a KXAN-TV report in 2015.

National News

FILE - Eric Goldstein, Chief Executive, Office of School Support Services, New York City Department...

Associated Press

NYC’s ex-school food chief convicted in bribery case tied to icky chicken tenders

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who oversaw food service for New York City schools was convicted Wednesday in a bribery case that picked apart how chicken tenders riddled with bone and bits of metal were served for months in the nation’s biggest public school system. Former city Department of Education official Eric Goldstein and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina lawmakers give final OK to ban gender-affirming care for trans children

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers finalized legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children and prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures. The House voted 67-46 to accept a version of the measure approved by the Senate on Tuesday. The legislation would bar any medical […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthous...

Associated Press

Relatives of man who died during admission to psychiatric hospital seek federal investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for the family of a Virginia man who died of asphyxiation after he was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. In letter to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimor...

Associated Press

Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court after he was released from prison. The court scheduled legal brief deadlines for August and oral arguments for Oct. 5. The court also said […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi farms pay overdue wages for favoring immigrants over local Black workers, agency says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forty-four farms in Mississippi exploited local Black workers by paying higher wages to immigrants who were in the United States on temporary work visas, the U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday. The department announced it completed investigations that it began last year in the rural flatlands of the Mississippi Delta, one of […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bas...

Associated Press

Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday denied a new trial request from longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says