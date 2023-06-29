Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man in custody after apparent hostage situation at Seattle fitness center

Jun 28, 2023, 8:44 PM | Updated: 8:59 pm

Seattle hostage situation...

An alleged suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a hostage incident at a fitness center in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

(Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

Seattle Police confirm they have arrested an armed man who allegedly held at least eight people hostage at a fitness center Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the incident at the Gold’s Gym above QFC in the 400 block of Broadway East around 7:26 p.m. Witnesses confirmed to KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone that at least eight people were held inside. SWAT and at least a dozen patrol cars responded to the incident.

Seattle Police recruitment falls short as response times increase

SPD’s hostage negotiation team talked with the alleged suspect, who then complied and turned himself in, according to Police Chief Adrian Diaz. No gunshots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

