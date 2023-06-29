LOCAL NEWS
Man in custody after apparent hostage situation at Seattle fitness center
Jun 28, 2023, 8:44 PM | Updated: 8:59 pm
(Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)
Seattle Police confirm they have arrested an armed man who allegedly held at least eight people hostage at a fitness center Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the incident at the Gold’s Gym above QFC in the 400 block of Broadway East around 7:26 p.m. Witnesses confirmed to KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone that at least eight people were held inside. SWAT and at least a dozen patrol cars responded to the incident.
BREAKING: SPD says a man who pulled a gun at a Gold’s Gym in Capitol Hill is in custody. At least 8 people were held inside according to witnesses, SWAT team and at least a dozen patrol cars responded. @KIRONewsradio pic.twitter.com/6m2GhgtLg3
— Kate Stone (@Kattressa) June 29, 2023
SPD’s hostage negotiation team talked with the alleged suspect, who then complied and turned himself in, according to Police Chief Adrian Diaz. No gunshots were fired and no injuries have been reported.
#BREAKING uniformed @SeattlePD officer says suspect in custody. Witnesses says individual held person at gunpoint in fitness center in gym above QFC on E Broadway. MORE @KIRONewsradio @Mynorthwest pic.twitter.com/p32TzX371T
— Heather Bosch (@HeatherBosch) June 29, 2023
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.