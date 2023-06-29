Man in custody after apparent hostage situation at Seattle fitness center

Seattle Police confirm they have arrested an armed man who allegedly held at least eight people hostage at a fitness center Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first tweeted about the incident at the Gold’s Gym above QFC in the 400 block of Broadway East around 7:26 p.m. Witnesses confirmed to KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone that at least eight people were held inside. SWAT and at least a dozen patrol cars responded to the incident.

BREAKING: SPD says a man who pulled a gun at a Gold’s Gym in Capitol Hill is in custody. At least 8 people were held inside according to witnesses, SWAT team and at least a dozen patrol cars responded. @KIRONewsradio pic.twitter.com/6m2GhgtLg3 — Kate Stone (@Kattressa) June 29, 2023

SPD’s hostage negotiation team talked with the alleged suspect, who then complied and turned himself in, according to Police Chief Adrian Diaz. No gunshots were fired and no injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING uniformed ⁦@SeattlePD⁩ officer says suspect in custody. Witnesses says individual held person at gunpoint in fitness center in gym above QFC on E Broadway. MORE ⁦@KIRONewsradio⁩ ⁦@Mynorthwest⁩ pic.twitter.com/p32TzX371T — Heather Bosch (@HeatherBosch) June 29, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

