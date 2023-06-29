Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Global shares are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high

Jun 28, 2023, 11:27 PM | Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 1:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession.

London and Shanghai declined while Paris and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices declined.

U.S., European and Japanese central bankers meeting Wednesday in Portugal said with hiring still strong, they have yet to extinguish upward pressure on prices. “Policy hasn’t been restrictive enough for long enough,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

“The end of hiking interest rates is not in sight yet,” Carl B. Weinberg of High-Frequency Economics said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2% to 7,486.36 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.2% to 7,303.98. The DAX in Frankfurt was unchanged at 15,948.72.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%. The Dow slipped 0.2% while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,182.38 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.1% to 33,234.14. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.2% to 18,934.36.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.6% to 2,550.02 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 ended little-changed at 7,194.90.

New Zealand and Bangkok advanced. Markets in India and Singapore were closed for holidays.

Investors expect at least a brief recession this year after the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates. But hiring and consumer spending have stayed unexpectedly strong, prompting suggestions a recession might be avoided.

The Fed has said it expects to raise rates one or two more times this year, while the European Central Bank and others have sounded even more aggressive.

Strong reports on U.S. consumer confidence, sales of new homes and other areas of the economy on Tuesday helped lead to a 1.1% rally for the S&P 500. This month, the S&P 500 reached its highest level since April 2022.

On Wall Street, General Mills sank 5.2% on Wednesday after the maker of Cheerios and Haagen-Dazs reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Other food companies also fell, including drops of 4% for Hershey, 3.7% for J.M. Smucker and 3.5% for Conagra Brands.

AeroVironment, a maker of unmanned aircraft, tactical missile systems and other equipment used by the U.S. military and in Ukraine, rose 4.9% after reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 31 cents to $69.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.86 on Wednesday to $69.56. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 34 cents to $73.90 per barrel in London. It gained $1.77 the previous session to $74.03.

The dollar edged down to 144.30 yen from Wednesday’s 144.32 yen. The euro retreated to $1.0913 from $1.0922.

World

FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family after ...

Associated Press

US says it’s horrified by conditions in Ethiopia after theft leads to food aid pause and deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States humanitarian agency told The Associated Press it is horrified by conditions in Ethiopia, where local officials have reported hundreds of hunger deaths in recent weeks after the U.S. and the United Nations paused food aid for one-sixth of the country’s population over massive theft of the aid. In […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

UNESCO member states expected to approve US decision to rejoin the UN’s cultural agency

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO’s 193 members states are gathering Thursday for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States’ plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member. The U.S. announced earlier this month, that it […]

2 hours ago

Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to releas...

Associated Press

In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The baby sea turtle flapped its flippers as it was lowered into the ocean, only to be pushed back ashore by the strong tide. It tried again, and this time it made it, swimming fast and deep into Persian Gulf waters lapping at a string of beachfront tourist […]

1 day ago

Nora and Musfafa Ghaith-Sub Laban pose for a portrait in their home in the Old City of Jerusalem We...

Associated Press

As a lengthy legal battle ends, a Palestinian family braces for eviction from Jerusalem home

JERUSALEM (AP) — Few places in Jerusalem speak of the larger conflict being waged over the city more than the apartment of 68-year-old Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban. As the last remaining Palestinians in a building filled with Israeli settlers, the Ghaith-Sub Labans have battled Israeli attempts to evict them from their Old City home for over […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are lower after central bankers say interest rates must stay high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after leaders of major central banks said they need to keep interest rates high to fight persistent inflation despite fears that might tip the global economy into recession. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated while Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined. U.S., European and Japanese […]

2 days ago

FILE - In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 20...

Associated Press

Wagner chief walks free after armed revolt. Other Russians defying the Kremlin aren’t so lucky

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military — and walked free. Others who merely voiced criticism against the Kremlin weren’t so lucky. On Tuesday, Russia’s main domestic security agency, the FSB, said it had dropped the criminal investigation into last week’s revolt, with no charges against […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Global shares are mixed after central bankers say interest rates must stay high