Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak

Jun 29, 2023, 11:59 AM

FILE - An ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign is displayed at the Colville-Delta 5, more commonly known...

FILE - An ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign is displayed at the Colville-Delta 5, more commonly known as CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope, Feb. 9, 2016. ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company's Alpine field on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope in 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska faces a potential $914,000 fine over what a state regulatory agency called a “shallow underground blowout” of a well that released natural gas at the company’s Alpine field on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope last year.

An investigation by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission found the company violated several provisions of state law during missteps leading up to the leak and during the response, according to a proposed enforcement notice that was released Wednesday. The commission oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

ConocoPhillips is reviewing the commission’s findings, said Rebecca Boys, a company spokesperson.

ConocoPhillips has 15 days to challenge the fine, a standard part of the process, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

There were no reports of injuries during the gas leak, which was first discovered on March 4, 2022 and resulted in about 7.2 million cubic feet (216,000 cubic meters) of natural gas being released into the atmosphere over several days and surfacing at multiple areas of a drill pad. Days after the leak began, the company rerouted much of the escaping gas to a gas processing facility, but small amounts leaked intermittently for weeks.

About 300 workers were temporarily removed from the site amid the leak, which also raised concerns with residents in the nearby village of Nuiqsut. The leak also halted oil production from the drill site.

Commission Chair Brett Huber said the proposed civil penalty follows the agency’s investigation and a hearing during which the agency heard from company officials. The company “was at all times cooperative” and voluntarily implemented new policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future, Huber said.

Most of the proposed fine, $760,000, is associated with a failure to install cement around a portion of the waste disposal well where the blowout occurred. Cement could have confined gas from a shallow underground zone to the wellbore, preventing widespread release of gas, the enforcement action indicates.

Boys said ConocoPhillips remains committed to working with the agency “and to implementing our learnings into our future projects and operations. We recognize that it’s a privilege to operate on the North Slope and in Alaska.”

The company separately is seeking to develop the huge Willow oil project on the North Slope. The project was approved by the Biden administration earlier this year but faces legal challenges from opponents.

Lois Epstein, who owns LNE Engineering and Policy and provides consulting services to conservation groups and tribes, said she hopes the commission strengthens regulations to ensure that improvements made by ConocoPhillips to prevent future incidents apply to other companies as well.

The need for proper identification of potentially dangerous gas zones and proper protections with cementing are critical, as is making sure that procedures are properly followed when fluids are pumped into wells and pressure limits are exceeded, she said.

The agency notice was signed by Huber and commissioner Jessie Chmielowski. Commissioner Greg Wilson, a longtime former ConocoPhillips geologist appointed to the commission last fall, recused himself from the proceedings.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also is investigating the incident, according to the commission’s notice.

National News

Associated Press

Biden’s envoy for Iran placed on leave while facing a review of his security clearance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran has stepped aside from his duties pending a review of his security clearance by U.S. authorities. Rob Malley has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, but has not been active in his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said. Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home, and he fled […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge throws out lawsuit filed by chess star over cheating allegations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old chess grandmaster who alleged his career was ruined by allegations that he had cheated. Last year, Hans Niemann sued former world champion Magnus Carlsen and the online chess organization Chess.com. He was seeking $100 million in damages for slander and libel. […]

15 hours ago

Lee Guidry fishes for catfish from under an umbrella at Lafreniere Park in Metairie, La., on Tuesda...

Associated Press

Here’s how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — the South. And the official end of summer is still months away. Here’s a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe in the punishing temperatures as the latest heat wave ravaging the country spreads east. WHY IS EXTREME HEAT DANGEROUS? Heat kills more Americans than any other weather event, […]

15 hours ago

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Cou...

Associated Press

In the Supreme Court chamber, the subject was race, the mood was somber, the criticism harsh

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the Supreme Court ruling striking down race-based admissions in higher education, but it was the three justices who make the court the most diverse in its 233-year history who marked the stark, embittered battle lines over affirmative action. It was a moment heavy with history and emotion. […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims by columnist

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s claims that absolute presidential immunity and free speech rights shield him from the defamation claims of a New York columnist were rejected Thursday by a federal judge. The writer, E. Jean Carroll, can continue owes her at least $10 million in damages for comments he made before […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak