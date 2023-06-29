Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Carolina measure limiting LGBTQ+ curriculum heading to governor’s desk

Jun 29, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Thursday finalized legislation touted by Republicans as giving parents greater authority over their children’s public school education and health care, with limits on LGBTQ+ instruction in early grades a key provision.

The Senate, which passed the measure the day after the House pushed through some alterations, now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to veto it. The bill also would require public school teachers in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun.

The provision Don’t Say Gay.” But supporters say at these ages such topics should be left to parents to address.

A similar “Parents’ Bill of Rights” measure advanced during last year’s session, but had idled in the House in part because Republicans believed at the time that it would be difficult to override any Cooper veto given the number of Democratic lawmakers. Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in each chamber, But one House Republican’s ‘no’ vote on Wednesday signals a successful override this year isn’t a foregone conclusion.

“The whole point of the bill is that parents in North Carolina should be empowered to raise their children the way that they see fit in their family without being questioned or interrogated or undermined by the state of North Carolina,” said Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican and a chief bill sponsor. She spoke before the Senate passed the measure in a 26-13 party-line vote.

Over the past week, the GOP-dominated legislature also has sent other bills affecting LGBTQ+ youth to Cooper’s desk, where they’re also likely to be vetoed. playing in middle school, high school and college sports designated for girls.

These bills comprise a one-sided culture war by those who aren’t willing to accept the rapid expansion of LGBTQ+ rights, said Sen. Lisa Grafstein, a Wake County Democrat and LGBTQ+ lawmaker. She mentioned children and parents who have fought against the bills during this year’s session and have said the measures will stoke fear among trans youth and other students.

“Queer people are here. We’ve always been here. And most people have evolved as human beings to understand and accept this fact,” Grafstein said. “What we’re seeing here is the last vestiges of efforts to erase the LGBTQ community.”

The latest measure also lays out specific rights of parents to direct their child’s education, care and training; access their school records; and learn quickly if government or schools suspect a crime has been committed against them. It directs that public school units provide policies on parental involvement and how to encourage student achievement in the classroom. And it also makes clear that health care practitioners must obtain written consent from a parent before a minor can receive treatment.

Some parents’ groups and social conservatives have pushed for the latest measure, at times pointing to books in schools on LGBTQ+ topics that they consider obscene and difficulties during the pandemic learning about what their children were being taught. Galey said some public school systems and schools have policies to withhold information from parents about their child seeking to change pronouns or their name in the interest of protecting youth. That’s wrongly encouraging perceptions of mistrust, she said.

On curriculum, Sen. Graig Meyer, an Orange County Democrat and bill opponent, said early-grade teachers should be equipped to address gender and differing family configurations with “positive, productive, inclusive, welcoming, affirming and clear ways … This bill makes it harder, not easier, to do that.”

The bill says the definition of curriculum does “not include responses to student-initiated questions.”

GOP Sen. Jim Perry of Lenoir County said there are differences of opinion within society as to whether gender and sexuality are appropriate topics for young children, and “by not having one view be part of the curriculum, we are acknowledging that, and everyone is free to feel as they wish.”

Equality NC, an LGBTQ+ rights group, urged Cooper to veto the measure. The socially conservative North Carolina Values Coalition said he should sign it.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jacks...

Associated Press

US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires permission from state police for protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate said the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California

A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers and BLM chapters, claimed Black Lives Matter […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. The Associated Press on Thursday sat […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee court rules man who received clemency in Virginia still can’t register to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man who sought to register to vote in the state after receiving clemency for a crime committed decades ago in Virginia. Ernest Falls was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Virginia in 1986, according to court documents. He moved to Tennessee in 2018. In […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina governor signs law clearing up several aspects of impending abortion law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Last-minute revisions to North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions that take effect this weekend were signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper. The Democratic governor’s decision to act quickly on changes from the Republican-controlled legislature should minimize the immediate results from a pending legal challenge. Still, a federal judge might […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

North Carolina measure limiting LGBTQ+ curriculum heading to governor’s desk