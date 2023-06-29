Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict

Jun 29, 2023, 2:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing as a result of the conflict in Syria.

The resolution, an important response to appeals by their families and loved ones, was adopted by the 193-member world body on a vote of 83-11 with 62 abstentions. Among those opposing the resolution was Syria, which said it will not cooperate with the new institution. Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba and Iran also voted no.

The resolution, spearheaded by Luxembourg, noted that after 12 years of fighting in Syria “little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons.”

It authorizes the establishment of an Independent Institution of Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, under U.N. auspices, “to clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons … and to provide adequate support to victims, survivors and the families of those missing.”

It says victims, survivors and the families of the missing should be represented in the new body, which will be guided by principles including “do no harm,” impartiality, transparency and the confidentiality of sources and information.

Under the resolution, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must present terms of reference for the new institution within 80 working days and take steps to speedily establish the body and put it in operation. It requests the U.N. chief to report on implementation of the resolution within 100 working days.

Luxembourg’s U.N. ambassador, Olivier Maes, told the General Assembly before the vote that “every day families, especially women, face administrative and legal difficulties, financial uncertainties and deep trauma as they continue to search for their missing loved ones.”

He noted that Guterres recommended in a report last August that U.N. members consider establishing an independent institution to clarify the fate of the missing. He cited insufficient coordination among current bodies dealing with Syria’s missing and said families often had to report disappearances to multiple places.

Maes said the new institution will be “a one-stop shop” and serve as a single place to collect and compare data and ensure coordination and communication with all parties.

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh called the resolution “politicized,” saying it clearly reflects “flagrant interference in our internal affairs” and provides new evidence of the “hostile approach” of the United States and other Western nations to his country.

Urging a “no” vote, he said Syria has addressed the issue of missing persons, processed all claims of disappearances submitted to law enforcement authorities and carried out “independent investigations in accordance with Syrian law and on the basis of available information and resources.”

Syria’s uprising-turned conflict, now in its 13th year, has killed nearly a half million people and displaced half of its prewar population of 23 million. The International Commission on Missing Persons cites U.N. estimates that in 2021 more than 130,000 Syrians were missing as a result of the conflict.

In the run-up to the vote, over 100 civil society organizations and 23 U.N. human rights experts had urged the General Assembly to establish an independent institution.

The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and a dozen Syrian groups, called on U.N. member nations “to support the families’ right to truth.” They noted that the call was also supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross and others.

National News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas gra...

Associated Press

Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday. Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man faces federal charges for swastika on Michigan synagogue

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged in federal court with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika in 2019. A swastika was sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was indicted on charges of conspiring against rights and damaging […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, shows Frederick Hopkins...

Associated Press

Public kept out of courtroom as judge weighs evidence in South Carolina police ambush case

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters Thursday during pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush. Court hearings in South Carolina are almost always open. But lawyers for Frederick Hopkins successfully argued that […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set...

Associated Press

Number of homeless residents in Los Angeles County jumps by 9% in annual count

The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year in the latest marker of how deep the crisis is of people sleeping in cars, encampments or shelters in California. Results released Thursday from a federally required tally conducted in January found 75,518 people were homeless […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

With Muslim members away for Eid, Minneapolis City Council kills rent control measure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall. A majority of the council supports a 3% annual residential rent cap. But with Aisha Chughtai, […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below the poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the 12-year conflict in Syria has pushed 90% of its population below the poverty line, and that millions face cuts in food aid next month because of a funding shortfall. Martin Griffiths said that the $5.4 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal for Syria – the […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict