You don’t have to wait until the 5th; Summer started in May

You know the old joke that summer doesn’t begin in western Washington until the fifth of July?

“This year, I think it actually started in early May,” says National Weather Service Meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

He noted that as far as temperatures are concerned, “Summer definitely started early this year. We’ve had more than the typical number of hot days so far, with a couple of pretty warm events in May and then earlier this month as well.”

And we’re in for another stretch of warm, dry weather starting Monday.

“By the time we get to Monday, we’re going to be looking at temperatures in the greater Puget Sound region right around 80 degrees, but by the time we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re looking at the mid to upper 80s.”

He said the high at Sea-Tac Airport – the official weather station for Seattle – is expected to reach 86 degrees on the Fourth of July and 87 degrees on Wednesday.

Wolcott said it is not unusual to see temperatures in the upper 80s this time of year, and it’s nowhere near the record-setting 108 degrees Seattle hit in June of 2021.

But the warm stretch will coincide with the Independence Day Holiday, so you’ll want to remember to stay hydrated and slap on the sunblock.

Wolcott also cautions that conditions will be dry, which raises fire concerns.

“Those with outdoor grills, fireworks, etcetera, should pay close attention to possible brush fires and rapid fire spread,” Wolcott said.

This comes as the region is already behind our typical rain totals for the year by about six inches.

