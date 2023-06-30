Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN votes to immediately end its peacekeeping operation in Mali after a demand from military junta

Jun 30, 2023, 8:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to immediately end a peacekeeping operation in Mali as demanded by the country’s military junta.

Mali, which has grappled with an Islamic insurgency for over a decade, has seen its relations with the international community become strained in part because the current ruling junta has brought in Russia’s Wagner Group. The Wagner mercenaries also have been engaged in Moscow’s war in Ukraine and were part of a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military last week.

The resolution adopted Friday terminates the mandate of the peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA as of Friday and orders it to start the cessation of operations on Saturday, including transferring some tasks and withdrawing its more than 15,000 personnel “with the objective of completing this process by Dec. 31, 2023.”

Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in the West African nation’s northern cities the following year, with the help of a French-led military operation. But they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

The U.N. peacekeepers came in a few months later in what has become one of the most dangerous U.N. missions in the world. At least 170 peacekeepers have been killed in the country since 2013, according to the U.N.

The council’s action followed a demand by Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop to the Security Council on June 16 that MINUSMA leave the country.

Diop claimed that the peacekeepers had failed in their mission and was sowing distrust among the people.

The United Nations needs support of governments for its peacekeeping missions to operate.

Mali has been ruled by a military junta following two coups, starting in 2020, led by Col. Assimi Goita, who now runs the country.

National News

Associated Press

The UN’s scientific and education organization votes to readmit the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Nations’ scientific, educational and cultural organization has agreed to readmit the United States as a member. UNESCO’s governing board voted 132-10 on Friday to accept the U.S. proposal to rejoin the Paris-based agency. America’s membership will become official once Secretary of State Antony Blinken or a designee formally accepts the […]

10 hours ago

Security works on the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected ...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court will decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after its Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver who triggered deadly Arizona freeway collision had just been on TikTok, officials say

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A tractor-trailer driver was on the social media app TikTok just before causing a Phoenix-area freeway collision that killed five people, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced in a news release that 36-year-old Danny G. Tiner was arrested at his home Thursday on multiple charges related to the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa governor’s request for federal aid in partial building collapse denied

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The federal government denied Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ three dead, many injured and dozens displaced. A federal agency “determined that the severity of the situation does not warrant an emergency declaration that provides supplemental federal emergency assistance,” according to a June 28 letter that Reynolds posted on social media. Reynolds issued […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)Cre...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples

The Supreme Court's ruled Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

10 hours ago

A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as d...

Associated Press

How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you

The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan, which would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. Of those, 20 million would have had their remaining student debt erased completely. The […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN votes to immediately end its peacekeeping operation in Mali after a demand from military junta