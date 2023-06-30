Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million

Jun 30, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News will pay one of its former producers $12 million to settle her claims that she faced a discriminatory workplace and that the network tried to coerce her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.’s defamation lawsuit against the network, her lawyer said Friday.

The payout to Abby Grossberg will settle all litigation that she brought against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and her former co-workers, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The settlement was revealed with the filing of a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal” in a lawsuit she had filed this year in Manhattan federal court.

Although the notice did not reference the terms of the settlement, Grossberg’s attorney, Parisis G. Filippatos, said in an interview that his client will receive $12 million.

In a statement, Fox News said: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

The lawsuit claimed that Fox’s legal team “coerced, intimidated, and misinformed” Grossberg during preparations for her testimony in a legal battle between the network and Dominion, an elections technology company.

She maintained in the lawsuit that she had received “damaging and woefully inferior and inadequate legal representation” compared to male counterparts at Fox News and that the experience had resulted in “irretrievable reputational and emotional harm.”

In April, network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election. The settlement was reached shortly before Carlson was expected to be called to testify.

Less than a week later, on April 24, Carlson, the network’s most popular personality, was fired.

In her lawsuit, Grossberg had asserted that Carlson’s show had a cruel and misogynistic workplace, and that she had been pressured to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

National News

Associated Press

Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologized Friday for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area earlier this week while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline canceled so many flights. “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Friday awarded more than $1 million to a Black church in downtown Washington, D.C. that sued the far-right Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest. Superior Court Associated Judge Neal A. Kravitz also barred the extremist group and its leaders […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Yellen addresses Essence Festival crowd, discusses economy, efforts to enfold minority communities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday touted the Biden administration’s efforts to build a “fairer economy.” “I strongly believe that our racial equity work is not just the morally right thing to do. It’s in the best economic interests of our entire country,” Yellen told a crowd gathered for the […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Gree...

Associated Press

Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, including the state’s version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people. The effort by Republicans to enact the legislation into Louisiana […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, appears outside th...

Associated Press

Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday could refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute, from a person identified as “Stewart,” wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit […]

21 hours ago

Kirby Evers, a 31-year-old bisexual Lawrence, Kan., resident, displays the red flag of the Democrat...

Associated Press

Wider than websites? LGBTQ+ advocates fear broader discrimination after Supreme Court ruling

A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work with same-sex couples has LGBTQIA+ people across the country worried about just how far the consequences will reach. The high court’s conservative majority sided with Lorie Smith, a designer of wedding websites for heterosexual couples who argued that a […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million