Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New Jersey governor considers 5-year extension of internet gambling

Jun 30, 2023, 2:36 PM

A game of internet gambling is under way in this Nov. 19, 2013 photo in the early days of online ga...

A game of internet gambling is under way in this Nov. 19, 2013 photo in the early days of online gambling in the state. On June 30, 2023, the New Jersey Legislature passed a bill extending internet gambling in the state for another 5 years, through 2028. The bill went to Gov. Phil Murphy for action. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy, following its approval Friday by the state Legislature.

The measure was approved by the state Assembly and Senate with minimal opposition from lawmakers, and now goes to the Democratic governor for action.

But the approval did little to dispel the mystery surrounding unexpected and unannounced changes made to the bill earlier this week that have rankled the Atlantic City casino industry.

Internet gambling began in New Jersey 10 years ago. The original renewal bill would have extended it for another 10 years.

But on Tuesday, an Assembly panel cut that to just two years without discussing or even announcing the change. Since then, lawmakers have repeatedly declined to say why the extension was shortened. The next day, the extension was set at five years — again, without explanation.

The trade association for the Atlantic City casino industry has said a full 10-year extension is vital to the continued success of the casinos.

Daniel Heneghan, a gambling industry consultant, said the changes may already have damaged New Jersey’s nation-leading internet gambling market.

“Reducing the time from 10 years to five years is the wrong way to go,” said Heneghan, who previously covered the Atlantic City gambling industry as a newspaper reporter and then worked as a spokesperson for the state Casino Control Commission. “It sends the wrong message to companies interested in being involved in internet gaming.”

Since New Jersey began taking internet bets in November 2013, Atlantic City’s casinos and their online partners have won $6.29 billion from gamblers, according to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group. That does not include money from online sports bets.

Internet gambling was widely credited with helping Atlantic City’s casinos stay afloat during 3 1/2 months of shutdowns in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, as well as in the lean months that followed the casinos reopening, as many gamblers remained wary of venturing out to crowded indoor spaces.

There was some speculation this week among Atlantic City casino and political officials that the Legislature’s move might represent potential leverage over the city in terms of possibly raising the amount of gambling taxes collected by the state in the future. That rate is 8% on in-person winnings from gamblers at casinos, 13% for online sports betting and 15% for internet gambling.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Associated Press

Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologized Friday for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area earlier this week while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline canceled so many flights. “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge awards Black church $1 million after BLM banner burned by Proud Boys during protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge on Friday awarded more than $1 million to a Black church in downtown Washington, D.C. that sued the far-right Proud Boys for tearing down and burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a 2020 protest. Superior Court Associated Judge Neal A. Kravitz also barred the extremist group and its leaders […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Yellen addresses Essence Festival crowd, discusses economy, efforts to enfold minority communities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday touted the Biden administration’s efforts to build a “fairer economy.” “I strongly believe that our racial equity work is not just the morally right thing to do. It’s in the best economic interests of our entire country,” Yellen told a crowd gathered for the […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Gree...

Associated Press

Louisiana governor vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation including a gender-affirming care ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation from becoming law Friday, including the state’s version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and a ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people. The effort by Republicans to enact the legislation into Louisiana […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, appears outside th...

Associated Press

Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday could refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute, from a person identified as “Stewart,” wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit […]

21 hours ago

Kirby Evers, a 31-year-old bisexual Lawrence, Kan., resident, displays the red flag of the Democrat...

Associated Press

Wider than websites? LGBTQ+ advocates fear broader discrimination after Supreme Court ruling

A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado Christian graphic artist to refuse to work with same-sex couples has LGBTQIA+ people across the country worried about just how far the consequences will reach. The high court’s conservative majority sided with Lorie Smith, a designer of wedding websites for heterosexual couples who argued that a […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

New Jersey governor considers 5-year extension of internet gambling