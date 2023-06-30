Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production

Jun 30, 2023, 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in S...

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust,” saying she was likely hung over when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that was used by the actor. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” asked Friday to shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue charges against a movie weapons specialist.

Prosecutors said in court filings that the witness is prepared to testify that film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed handed off a small bag of narcotics to the witness after returning from an interview at a police station. But they said the witness worries about being harassed by media and blacklisted by the industry.

Gutierrez-Reed is fighting charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering as the sole remaining defendant in the case after prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April. Prosecutors can still refile charges against him, however.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killed her and injured director Joel Souza on Oct. 21, 2021.

In a new court filing, prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said the testimony about a drug transfer will support allegations that Gutierrez-Reed attempted to prevent law enforcement from obtaining evidence related to the handling of the firearm prior to the shooting.

The witness is afraid that if they testify, they could be shut out by the film industry “for coming forward with information about the defendant,” the court filing said. “They wish to keep their identify from the public for as long as possible.”

The evidence tampering charge was filed last week against Gutierrez-Reed. Prosecutors have alleged that she was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust” and was likely hungover on the day a live bullet was loaded into the gun Baldwin used.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles criticized prosecutors’ efforts to bring forward a “secret witness.”

“A secret witness appears 20 months later? With no actual corroboration or evidence? And the state won’t identify the person?” he said. “This is a throwback to the secret, star chamber prosecutions in England in the 15th century that were abolished.”

Bowles has called tampering accusations against his client “retaliatory and vindictive” and an example of “character assassination.”

National News

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City...

Associated Press

As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week could face a new source of disruptions starting Saturday, when wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports. Aviation groups have warned for years that 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio […]

22 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen under a clearing sky, Friday, June 30, 2023, after case decisions were an...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court just issued its biggest rulings of the year. Here’s what you need to know.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court just finished issuing its biggest decisions of the term, decision that impacts gay rights. The decisions over the past week cap off a term that began in October in which the justices also considered big issues involving voting rights and religion. The court will next meet in the fall […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a school in the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milw...

Associated Press

Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin. Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has been a target of conspiracy theorists who falsely claim […]

22 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown University c...

Associated Press

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next big fight over college admissions already has taken hold, and it centers on a different kind of minority group that gets a boost: children of alumni. In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that strikes down affirmative action in admissions, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an […]

22 hours ago

Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 3...

Associated Press

Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality

A police killing caught on video. Protests and rioting fueled by long-simmering tensions over law enforcement treatment of minorities. Demands for accountability. The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. spurred by the killings of George […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologized Friday for hopping on a private plane to get out of the New York area earlier this week while thousands of United passengers were stranded because the airline canceled so many flights. “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production