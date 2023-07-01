Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers

Jul 1, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have called off plans to spray pesticides near the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico as part of an effort to eradicate invasive grasshoppers.

The decision announced Thursday by the Bureau of Land Management followed an outcry by environmentalists and others who worried that dispersing 670 gallons (2,536 liters) of carbaryl — a potent neurotoxin — would also kill bees, monarch butterflies and other insects vital to the area’s ecosystem.

Although the U.S. Agriculture Department conducted an environmental assessment earlier this year, the Bureau of Land Management said additional analysis and outreach was needed.

“Due to the time needed to carry out additional analysis, the project cannot be achieved this season and will no longer take place. We will continue to work on this important issue in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service,” said Pamela Mathis, the BLM’s Taos field manager.

The plan called for spraying the pesticide across 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) in Rio Arriba County. The U.S. Agriculture Department had concluded that grasshoppers had proliferated to the level deemed a severe outbreak and would not only consume grasses essential to grazing cattle but also would pose a threat to the ecosystem.

Recent surveys in the area tallied 35 grasshoppers per square yard, or more than quadruple the eight per yard considered an outbreak and a threat to rangeland ecosystems, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The Xerces Society and other environmental groups argued that the pesticide could inflict widespread collateral damage for the ecosystem. Some critics also noted that the chemical has been found to be carcinogenic to humans.

Aimee Code, Xerces’ pesticide program director, acknowledged that the agencies’ initial action was centered on helping ranchers.

“Now we’ve taken a step back and said ‘let’s figure out what’s the right solution for the ranchers, for the recreationalists, for the tribes and the pueblos, for the many people that use this area and the wildlife that are there.’” Code said.

Federal officials had planned to set up no-spray buffers 500 feet (152 meters) from water bodies and a quarter-mile from riparian areas such as the Chama, Nutrias and Cebolla rivers. But critics were concerned that the pesticide would drift into other locations.

Terry Sloan, director of Albuquerque-based Southwest Native Cultures, said he feared that any contamination of the Rio Chama could flow downstream to the Rio Grande and ultimately farms and tribal lands along the two waterways.

“Mother Earth and her inhabitants win,” Sloan said in a statement. “… More work ahead, with public and tribal consultation, as we figure out a natural and or Indigenous way to address the grasshopper problem.”

National News

A sign warns that fire danger is high in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains that border Albuquer...

Associated Press

US forest managers urge revelers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Smokey Bear said it best: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Following in the footsteps of their famous mascot, U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to swap their fireworks this Fourth of July for glow sticks, noisemakers and cans of red, white and blue Silly String. Not […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades. In a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both a reality. Last June, race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest […]

12 hours ago

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussel...

Associated Press

Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, a bid stalled by objections from two members of the Western military alliance. Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson plan to […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco, under darkened skies ...

Associated Press

Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’

It was a smell that invoked a memory. Both for Emily Kuchlbauer in North Carolina and Ryan Bomba in Chicago. It was smoke from wildfires, the odor of an increasingly hot and occasionally on-fire world. Kuchlbauer had flashbacks to the surprise of soot coating her car three years ago when she was a recent college […]

1 day ago

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand ...

Associated Press

Iowa auditor says new law will restrict his office’s access to information

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat in statewide office, […]

1 day ago

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City...

Associated Press

As if air travel isn’t hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week could face a new source of disruptions starting Saturday, when wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports. Aviation groups have warned for years that 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers