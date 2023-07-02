Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

Jul 1, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. Union Station, Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl said in a statement.

“The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so,” he said.

The bus arrived around 12:40 p.m., and the 41 asylum-seekers on board were welcomed by a collective of faith and immigrant rights groups. Eleven children were on the bus, according to a statement by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The asylum seekers came from Cuba, Belize, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They received water, food, clothing and initial legal immigration assistance at St. Anthony’s Croatian Parish Center and church.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the group “was less stressed and less chaotic than the previous time.” He said most were picked up by family in the area and appeared to have had sandwiches and water, unlike the first time.

Los Angeles was not the final destination for six people who needed to fly to Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco and Oakland, he said.

The city received a bus carrying 42 migrants from Texas on June 14. Many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela, and they were not provided with water or food.

Bass said at the time that the city would not be swayed by “petty politicians playing with human lives.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent the bus to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants, extending protections to people living in the country illegally.

It was unclear if Abbott sent the latest bus. A phone message to his office was not immediately returned.

Earlier in June, the state of Florida picked up three dozen migrants in Texas and sent them by private jet to California’s capital, catching shelters and aid workers in Sacramento by surprise.

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP P...

Associated Press

Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4

PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday marked a return to the large-scale rallies of his previous presidential campaigns, speaking to thousands gathered in the streets of a small South Carolina city on a blazing day ahead of the July 4 holiday. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be to kick off the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The swanky, celebrity-studded city of West Hollywood officially has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city after pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices, although employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Members of the ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities protest before a Board of Regen...

Associated Press

NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies that they need to function successfully outside their religious enclaves, according to findings from an eight-year investigation by New York City school officials. […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam. According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have called off plans to spray pesticides near the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico as part of an effort to eradicate invasive grasshoppers. The decision announced Thursday by the Bureau of Land Management followed an outcry by environmentalists and others who worried that dispersing 670 gallons […]

19 hours ago

A sign warns that fire danger is high in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains that border Albuquer...

Associated Press

US forest managers urge revelers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Smokey Bear said it best: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Following in the footsteps of their famous mascot, U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to swap their fireworks this Fourth of July for glow sticks, noisemakers and cans of red, white and blue Silly String. Not […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles