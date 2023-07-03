Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian shares rise on optimism over Wall Street rally

Jul 2, 2023, 10:27 PM

A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Monday, July 3,...

A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Monday, July 3, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose nearly 1.7% to 33,738.80 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,239.80. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,601.00. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.7% to 19,243.80, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 3,243.24.

“Asia gets the new half kicked off amid a growing sense of optimism, with low volatility buoying markets on the back of a surprisingly strong run of U.S. economic data, wiping the slate clean of recession concerns,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a report.

The quarterly “tankan report” of business sentiment compiled by the Bank of Japan showed an improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter, from June last year, with the main indicator number rising by 3 points to plus 23.

Wall Street closed a winning week last week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.2% to 4,450.38, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 34,407.60 and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4% to 13,787.92.

U.S. trading is closed for half a day Monday and all of Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Investors are hoping price increases will ease enough for the Federal Reserve to soon halt its hikes to interest rates. That would mean less pressure for the U.S. economy and for global financial markets.

A report on Friday showed a measure of inflation that the Fed prefers to use eased in May. It also said growth in spending by consumers slowed by more than expected. If fewer dollars are chasing after purchases, that could remove more pressure on inflation.

The Fed has already raised rates a mammoth 5 percentage points from virtually zero early last year. Traders on Wall Street pared back bets that the Fed may hike interest rates twice again this year, with the majority betting the federal funds rate will be only 0.25 percentage points higher at the end of 2023, if it all, according to data from CME Group.

Yields in the bond market turned lower Friday after the release of the economic data. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.82% from nearly 3.87% just before the report’s release. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The S&P 500 closed out its sixth winning week in its last seven in June and its best month since October. The index’s gain of nearly 16% through the first six months of the year is better than it’s done in 16 of the last 23 full years.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $70.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 2 cents to $75.43 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 144.54 Japanese yen from 144.30 yen. The euro cost $1.0914, down from $1.0924.

World

Associated Press

US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. is recommending Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions. No specific cases were cited, but the advisory comes after a 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison on spying charges in May. It also follows the passage […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence

PARIS (AP) — The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded Sunday for rioters to stop after five nights of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage at an attack on a suburban mayor’s home that injured family members. The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in […]

2 days ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the diplomatic lounge in ...

Associated Press

UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international security force and humanitarian aid

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the struggling country fight a surge in gang violence. The appeal was made after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, U.N. staff and the heads of various […]

2 days ago

FILE - Dozens of Syrians wait at the President's Bridge in Damascus, Syria, for relatives they hope...

Associated Press

Families of tens of thousands missing in Syria draw some hope from new UN push to find loved ones

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — In her small apartment in opposition-held Idlib in northwest Syria, Umm Mohammed is depressed and lethargic. But when her phone rings or someone knocks on the door she becomes suddenly alert. Maybe, finally, her husband has come back. In 2013, Syrian soldiers broke into the couple’s home in Damascus as they […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as it heads for a winning week, month and first half of year

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying again Friday after reports suggested pressure on inflation may be easing. The stock market is rolling toward the close of a winning week, month and first half of the year. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 193 […]

4 days ago

Cranes are seen on the new extension of the Grand Mosque during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim h...

Associated Press

How Mecca is the lynchpin for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism drive

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Billboards line the Umm Al Qura highway leading to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, displaying manicured public spaces, glass-fronted stores and sleek towers. It’s part of a $26 billion project to bring more Muslims to the holy city’s high-end hotels, residences, retailers and restaurants. As this year’s Hajj wraps up […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Stock market today: Asian shares rise on optimism over Wall Street rally