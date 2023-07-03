Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Firework explodes in Illinois man’s face, causing critical injuries

Jul 3, 2023, 9:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CARY, Ill. (AP) — A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man’s face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn’t detonated, authorities said Monday.

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

“He lit a firework, which did not detonate as expected,” the sheriff’s office said. “The man looked into the tube housing the firework and it discharged, striking his face and then exploding.”

The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition at a hospital.

Other fireworks were given to a bomb squad for destruction. They typically require a permit to possess and detonate, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges are possible.

National News

Associated Press

Hawaiian Airlines plane hits severe turbulence on flight from Honolulu to Sydney

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, leading to medical care for at least seven people on board. The plane was carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew members when it encountered turbulence five hours into Thursday’s flight, officials told Hawaii News Now. The aircraft was inspected after landing […]

12 hours ago

Rori Chang, of Glendale, Ariz., waits in line with her dog Ava to get microchipped at the Maricopa ...

Associated Press

ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs’ July 4th dread

PHOENIX (AP) — On the Friday before the Fourth of July, more than a dozen dog owners waited in triple-digit temperatures in south Phoenix to get into a microchipping event inside a shelter. It didn’t hurt that Maricopa County was offering a discount. But, several were there because they knew having a microchip with their […]

12 hours ago

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleig...

Associated Press

Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Litigation filed by a North Carolina local elected official alleging House Speaker Tim Moore’s ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, attorneys said on Monday, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter and Moore confirmed the resolution in separate emails. They said […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Workers picketed major Southern California hotels again Monday after walking off the job during the July Fourth weekend to demand better pay and benefits. The strike by bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers began early Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties just as summer tourism ramps […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

Glencore moves to take full control of PolyMet, developer of Minnesota copper-nickel mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Swiss commodities giant Glencore moved Monday to take full ownership of PolyMet Mining, a company that’s developing a copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota with one of Canada’s largest miners, Teck Resources. Glencore already owns 82% of PolyMet Mining and has long been the project’s main financial backer. It offered Monday to pay […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A mailman wears a face mask while completing his route on May 23, 2020, in downtown Littleto...

Associated Press

Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stamps prices are on the rise, again — one of several changes the U.S. Postal Service is rolling out this month. Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Firework explodes in Illinois man’s face, causing critical injuries