LOCAL NEWS

‘Tunnel Five Fire’ now burning over 540 acres as homes in area told to evacuate

Jul 3, 2023, 9:26 AM

Tunnel Five Fire (KIRO 7)

The Tunnel Five Fire has now burned over 540 acres in Skamania County and is growing. Homes in the area are at a Level 3 evacuation level, which means there is extreme danger and people need to leave the area immediately.

New images and video on Sunday showed the fire threatening around 100 homes and businesses. As of Monday morning, the fire was at 0% containment.

The fire started Sunday around 11:30 a.m., according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There had been increased aid from fire teams and law enforcement, who went door to door to help evacuate people.

Skamania County is seeing hot, dry conditions, which fire officials have been warning about all week.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can monitor up-to-the-minute updates on the fire at this link.

Ready, Set, Go: Wildfire Evacuation Levels

Level 1, Ready: Be aware, gather personal belongings, monitor for updates

Level 2, Set: Be prepared to leave the area

Level 3, Go: Leave the area immediately

