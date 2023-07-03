Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019

Jul 3, 2023, 10:04 AM

FILE - A mailman wears a face mask while completing his route on May 23, 2020, in downtown Littleto...

FILE - A mailman wears a face mask while completing his route on May 23, 2020, in downtown Littleton, Colo. Starting Sunday, July 9, 2023, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 cents in January, following a series of similar increases seen over recent years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Stamps prices are on the rise, again — one of several changes the U.S. Postal Service is rolling out this month.

Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 cents in January, following a series of similar increases in recent years.

When announcing its intention to raise forever stamp prices to 66 cents earlier this year, the USPS cited rising “operating expenses fueled by inflation” and the impacts of “a previously defective pricing model” — noting that changes to mail service costs “are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue.”

Beyond forever stamps, a handful of other mail services will also see price increases starting Sunday. The cost of sending a first-class one-ounce metered letter, for example, will rise to 63 cents and domestic postcards will jump to 51 cents. International postcards and one-ounce letters are both set to move to $1.50.

The Postal Service will also launch a new package shipping service, USPS Ground Advantage, on Sunday to replace and combine previous plans. Ground Advantage pricing will reflect a 3.2% decline in retail prices and a 0.7% drop for commercial, the Postal Service says.

The Postal Regulatory Commission approved both the price changes and the implementation of Ground Advantage ahead of this month’s changes. The price changes had also been approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service as of the Postal Service’s April notice.

Sunday marks the fifth jump in forever stamp prices seen since the start of 2019, when the postage cost 50 cents apiece. When adjusted for inflation, 50 cents in January 2019 equates to about 60 cents in the spring of 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI inflation calculator.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Postal Service’s operating revenue was $21.5 billion — an increase of $206 million, even though volume declined by 1.7 billion pieces, or 4.8%, compared with the same period last year. All told, the Postal Service reported a net loss of $1 billion for the first quarter, but that was a $519 million improvement over the $1.5 billion net loss during the same period last year.

National News

Associated Press

Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State investigators were on site Monday at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters. Tommy Petty, chief of the state Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, said investigators from his department “already came and went” from the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Former South Florida police officer pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida police officer pleaded guilty Monday to stealing about $285,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Former Miami-Dade police officer Samuel Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Miami federal court, according to court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Firework explodes in Illinois man’s face, causing critical injuries

CARY, Ill. (AP) — A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man’s face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn’t detonated, authorities said Monday. The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Po...

Associated Press

What’s ‘Bidenomics’? The president hopes a dubious nation embraces his ideas condensed into the term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. It’s been hard for voters to digest the mix of roads-and-bridges spending, tax hikes on big companies, tax credits for parents, tax breaks for renewable energy, grants to build computer chip factories, insulin price caps and slogans like “Build […]

10 hours ago

Members of the Daniels drag family pose for a photograph during their "Daniels Family Values" drag ...

Associated Press

Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — Deep in Pennsylvania coal country, the Daniels drag family is up to some sort of exuberance almost every weekend. They’re hosting sold-out bingo fundraisers at the Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s social hall, packed with people of all ages howling with laughter and singing along. Or they’re lighting up local blue-collar […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan man accused of striking an officer during the US Capitol attack is arrested in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of attacking a police officer with a flagpole during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been arrested in Florida, officials said. Jeremy Rodgers, 28, of Midland, Michigan, faces several felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019