Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved

Jul 3, 2023, 11:19 AM

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleig...

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Litigation filed by a North Carolina local elected official alleging House Speaker Tim Moore’s ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, attorneys said on Monday, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed.

Lawyers for Scott Lassiter and Moore confirmed the resolution in separate emails. They said little or nothing more when asked for details, such as whether the lawsuit filed in Wake County court was being withdrawn or a settlement reached.

“We won’t be commenting on this matter further,” Moore attorney Stacy Miller said.

Lassiter’s lawsuit, which sought at least $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, claimed that Moore “willfully interfered in the marital relationship” between Lassiter and his wife, who leads an agency within the state courts system.

Moore, who is divorced, publicly acknowledged having a “casual” relationship with Jamie Liles Lassiter but said he believed it was appropriate because she was separated. He said other claims in the lawsuit were completely false and vowed to file a counterclaim.

Jamie Lassiter wasn’t a defendant but called the lawsuit “outrageous and defamatory” and said her husband was “lashing out” at the end of their divorce proceedings.

Lassiter, a former Apex town council member and current elected member of the little-known county soil and water conservation board, also alleged that Moore and another unidentified man conspired recently to install a camera outside Lassiter’s suburban Raleigh home. Moore, who like Lassiter is Republican, said he hired no one and didn’t know who the man was.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said separately Monday that “at this time, based on a review of the complaint filed in the civil action, there are not allegations that would give rise to a criminal investigation or prosecution.”

Moore, a lawyer, has represented a region just west of Charlotte in the House for 20 years. He was elected speaker in 2015 and is now in his fifth two-year term at the post — a state record.

Lassiter sued in part under legal claims allowed in North Carolina and a few other states through which jilted spouses can seek damages from a cheating spouse’s lover through alienation of affection and criminal conversation — also known as adultery.

The lawsuit filed June 18 accused Moore of using his position “to entice Plaintiff’s wife … to participate in an illicit relationship with him.” The Lassiters were married in 2013.

Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal in the Wake County school system, contended that they separated in January.

But Jamie Lassiter said there had been a signed separation document for years, and rejected her husband’s allegations she wouldn’t end her relationship with Moore for fear of losing her job as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

National News

Associated Press

Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Workers picketed major Southern California hotels Monday after walking off the job during the July Fourth weekend to demand better pay and benefits. The strike by bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers began early Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties just as summer tourism ramps up. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

Glencore moves to take full control of PolyMet, developer of Minnesota copper-nickel mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Swiss commodities giant Glencore moved Monday to take full ownership of PolyMet Mining, a company that’s developing a copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota with one of Canada’s largest miners, Teck Resources. Glencore already owns 82% of PolyMet Mining and has long been the project’s main financial backer. It offered Monday to pay […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A mailman wears a face mask while completing his route on May 23, 2020, in downtown Littleto...

Associated Press

Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stamps prices are on the rise, again — one of several changes the U.S. Postal Service is rolling out this month. Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from 63 to 66 cents. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State investigators were on site Monday at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters. Tommy Petty, chief of the state Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, said investigators from his department “already came and went” from the […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Former South Florida police officer pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A former South Florida police officer pleaded guilty Monday to stealing about $285,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Former Miami-Dade police officer Samuel Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in Miami federal court, according to court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Firework explodes in Illinois man’s face, causing critical injuries

CARY, Ill. (AP) — A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man’s face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn’t detonated, authorities said Monday. The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved