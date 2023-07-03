Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A North Dakota medical waste facility says a human torso was delivered to its site and is suing

Jul 3, 2023, 3:23 PM

Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. The hospital's parent co...

Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. The hospital's parent company, Sanford Health, is involved in litigation that, among other allegations, involves human remains discovered at a Fargo-area medical waste disposal facility. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jack Dura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Human remains are at the center of tangled litigation involving a major regional health care system and the company contracted to dispose of its medical waste.

Monarch Waste Technologies sued Sanford Health and the subsidiary responsible for delivering the health care system’s medical waste, Healthcare Environmental Services, saying the latter “brazenly” deposited a human torso hidden in a plastic container to its facility in March. Monarch discovered the remains four days later after an employee “noticed a rotten and putrid smell,” according to the company’s complaint.

Monarch rejected the remains and notified North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality, which is investigating. An agency spokeswoman declined to comment during an active investigation.

The Texas-based company also claims an employee of Sanford Health’s subsidiary deliberately placed and then took photos of disorganized waste to suggest that Monarch had mismanaged medical waste, part of a scheme that would allow the subsidiary to end its contract with the facility.

“Put simply, this relationship has turned from a mutually beneficial, environmentally sound solution for the disposal of medical waste, and a potentially positive business relationship, to a made-for television movie complete with decaying human remains and staged photographs,” Monarch’s complaint states.

In its response, Sanford Health has said the body part was “clearly tagged” as “human tissue for research,” and “was the type of routine biological material inherent in a medical and teaching facility like Sanford that Monarch guaranteed it would safely and promptly dispose (of).”

Sanford described the body part as “a partial lower body research specimen used for resident education in hip replacement procedures.” A Sanford spokesman described the remains as “the hips and thighs area” when asked for specifics by The Associated Press.

Monarch CEO and co-founder David Cardenas said in an interview that the remains are of a male’s torso.

“One of their guys was there at the facility, it’s the same guy who that was delivering waste, we say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? … You need to take this out,’ so he rips it open — their employee ripped it open — and there’s the torso. So my guys snapped a picture, called this right away, and we said let’s make a report out, tell the state.” – Cardenas

“You can clearly see it’s a torso” in photos that Monarch took when it discovered the remains, Cardenas said.

He cited a state law that requires bodies to be buried or cremated after being dissected, and attributes the situation to a “lack of training for people at the hospital level” who handle waste and related documentation.

Cardenas wouldn’t elaborate on where the body part came from, but said the manifest given to Monarch and attached to the remains indicated the location is not a teaching hospital.

“It’s so far from a teaching hospital, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

It’s unclear what happened to the remains. Monarch’s complaint says the body part “simply disappeared at some point.”

Sanford Health’s attorneys say Healthcare Environmental Services, which is countersuing Monarch and Cardenas, “never removed body parts” from Monarch’s facility, and that Monarch “must have disposed of them.”

The Sanford spokesman told the AP that “the specimen was in Monarch’s possession when they locked Sanford out of their facilities.”

“All references to a ‘torso’ being mishandled or missing are deeply inaccurate, and deliberately misleading,” Sanford said in a statement.

Sanford said Monarch’s lawsuit “is simply a retaliation” for the termination of its contract with the health care system’s subsidiary “and a desperate attempt by Monarch to distract from its own failures.”

Cardenas said he would like there to be “some closure” for the deceased person to whom the remains belonged.

“I’m a believer in everything that God created should be treated with dignity, and I just feel that no one is demanding, ‘Who is this guy?’” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Oregon father dies after falling from cliff while hiking with family near popular waterfall

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 200 feet (61 meters) while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon. Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A Texas man who went missing as a teen in 2015 has been found alive, his family and police say

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday. Police and firefighters found Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV around 10 p.m. Thursday after getting a call of a person being down in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...

Associated Press

Legitimacy of ‘customer’ in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical, legal flags

A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be. The twist? Stewart says it never happened. The revelation has raised questions about how Lorie Smith’s case was allowed to proceed all […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaiian Airlines plane hits severe turbulence on flight from Honolulu to Sydney

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, leading to medical care for at least seven people on board. The plane was carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew members when it encountered turbulence five hours into Thursday’s flight, officials told Hawaii News Now. The aircraft was inspected after landing […]

15 hours ago

Rori Chang, of Glendale, Ariz., waits in line with her dog Ava to get microchipped at the Maricopa ...

Associated Press

ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs’ July 4th dread

PHOENIX (AP) — On the Friday before the Fourth of July, more than a dozen dog owners waited in triple-digit temperatures in south Phoenix to get into a microchipping event inside a shelter. It didn’t hurt that Maricopa County was offering a discount. But, several were there because they knew having a microchip with their […]

15 hours ago

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleig...

Associated Press

Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Litigation filed by a North Carolina local elected official alleging House Speaker Tim Moore’s ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, attorneys said on Monday, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed. Lawyers for Scott Lassiter and Moore confirmed the resolution in separate emails. They said […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A North Dakota medical waste facility says a human torso was delivered to its site and is suing