Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather

Jul 3, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

An American flag hangs from a building overlooking the Chicago River in Chicago Monday, July 3, 202...

An American flag hangs from a building overlooking the Chicago River in Chicago Monday, July 3, 2023, a day after heavy rains flooded Chicago Streets and neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Heavy rains that flooded Chicago neighborhoods, rendered freeways impassable and wreaked havoc on NASCAR street races downtown Sunday are serving as stark reminders of urban centers’ vulnerability during extreme weather events.

extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems.

After a historic deluge in April in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, residents had to wade through knee- and chest-high water, and navigate the streets on canoes and kayaks. In Texas, heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area last August led to hundreds of high-water calls.

With projections calling for more frequent and powerful storms as climate change continues, cities like Chicago will have to look for new ways to mitigate flooding, said Max Berkelhammer, an associate professor in earth and environmental sciences at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

“That’s really where the challenges are,” Berkelhammer said. “You can build a lot of infrastructure but in a city like Chicago, in a storm like yesterday, you have to find a place for (the run-off) to go.”

Sunday’s flooding was caused by a storm system that stalled over the northeastern corner of Illinois. Instead of moving east over Lake Michigan, the storm pinwheeled around Chicago, dumping as much as 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain in some areas over the course of Sunday afternoon.

Ed Staudacher, assistant director of maintenance and operations for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, said so much run-off flowed into the city’s sewer system that it filled one of the city’s three reservoirs with almost 5 billion gallons of water.

The Chicago River rose six feet (2 meters) during the storm, forcing workers to close a series of locks and reverse the river’s flow from west to east into Lake Michigan to prevent more flooding, he said. The mayor issued a statement asking people to refrain from taking showers and washing dishes to prevent even more run-off from filling the sewers.

“I’ve lived through quite a few storms,” Staudacher said. “(But) it’s still nerve-wracking because you’re watching gauges climb. It’s a very stressful day but we have the systems in place to handle this.”

Still, three feet (1 meter) of water poured into hundreds if not thousands of basements on the city’s west side, said Rich Guidice, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s chief of staff.

Portions of some interstates crossing the city were closed due to flooding. Low-lying streets, especially under overpasses, became ponds too deep to cross with a car. NASCAR cancelled a downtown Xfinity Series race that was slated for Sunday morning — and delayed the start of a Cup Series race set to follow that afternoon.

Berkelhammer, the environmental scientist from the University of Illinois-Chicago, said modeling suggests storms will grow more intense as the climate warms even more in the coming years. That means trouble for many of the nation’s biggest cities.

Metropolitan areas naturally produce more heat, which rises into the atmosphere and can lead to heavier rainfall. Many impervious surfaces in cities — concrete, asphalt, roofs, buildings — prevent rain from seeping into the earth. That all translates to more severe flooding, he said.

Staudacher noted that Chicago is expanding the reservoir that caught Sunday’s rain, with completion set for 2029.

“We’re not done by any stretch here,” he said.

But climate change experts say strategies that municipal planners have used for decades no longer apply, said Gabriele Villarini, a professor at Princeton University’s High Meadows Environmental Institute.

“One thing that we’re still doing is designing (infrastructure) with statistics from the past in mind,” Villarini said. “The challenge now is how to design infrastructure with climate change in mind.”

Villarini said some of the solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding that some cities are considering include building larger green areas to allow water to seep into the ground as well as water-retention ponds and other projects to store water.

“A lot of rainfall will cause flooding and it’s hard to design a system where you will get no flooding. That would be cost-prohibitive,” Villarini said. “There is a tradeoff between how much you want to spend on your infrastructure and what would be the benefit of that infrastructure.”

The city of Milwaukee, for example, has built a number of so-called green alleyways, which are alleys with sections of porous material that allow water to seep through into the earth.

“You want that sponge and you want that water absorbed,” Berkelhammer said. “Decisions that can mitigate (flooding) are really needed … we’re fighting an uphill battle, particularly in Chicago.”

National News

Associated Press

Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available. Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a […]

20 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, chefs Paul Menta, front right and David Slo...

Associated Press

A sweet slice of history: Florida Keys celebrate 200th birthday with giant Key lime pie

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Partying never gets old in the Florida Keys — especially for a milestone birthday like No. 200. The Florida Keys celebrated its bicentennial Monday along the Gulf of Mexico with a Key lime pie more than 13 feet (4 meters) in diameter — which organizers intend to certify as […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. A...

Associated Press

Off-duty officer was with deputies accused of abusing Black men, police chief says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An off-duty police officer participated in a raid where two Black men say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting one of them in the mouth, a Mississippi police chief said Monday. The announcement comes less than a week after Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said all five deputy sheriffs […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

US judge blocks portions of new Florida elections law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked Florida from enforcing part of a new elections law that bans non-citizens from handling or or collecting voter registration forms, saying the state can’t restrict individual rights and gave no proof it was necessary to do so. The ruling also blocks a ban on third-party […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii State Capitol to get metal detectors after lawmakers and aides say they don’t feel safe

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol will have metal detectors installed at three entrances starting July 10, state agencies said Monday. The detectors will be in place at two street-level elevator entrances to the building and at one basement entrance. The building will remain open to the public. The metal detectors are an “added […]

20 hours ago

Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. The hospital's parent co...

Associated Press

A North Dakota medical waste facility says a human torso was delivered to its site and is suing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Human remains are at the center of tangled litigation involving a major regional health care system and the company contracted to dispose of its medical waste. Monarch Waste Technologies sued Sanford Health and the subsidiary responsible for delivering the health care system’s medical waste, Healthcare Environmental Services, saying the latter “brazenly” […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather