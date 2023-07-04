Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s MoHAI opens baseball legends exhibit ahead of All-Star Game

Jul 3, 2023, 5:24 PM

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry opened a special baseball all-star display, ahead of next week’s 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

The exhibit showcases historical memorabilia from the first 80 years of Seattle baseball history, including items associated with the Seattle Giants, Rainiers, Pilots, and the Mariners.

There is a game-worn jersey from Babe Ruth, an autographed Ken Griffey Jr. rookie baseball card and the first homerun baseball hit out Seattle’s Sick’s Stadium, the home of the Seattle Pilots in 1969.

Besides Ruth and Griffey, Jr., the other legends include Ted Williams, Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, and Ichiro Suzuki.

The exhibit is free with admission and will be open until Nov. 5.

Seattle’s MoHAI opens baseball legends exhibit ahead of All-Star Game