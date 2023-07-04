Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen’s visit

Jul 4, 2023, 3:09 AM

FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlle...

FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.

The controls on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security,” the Commerce Ministry said late Monday. It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. curbs on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds. But Beijing has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling developers of chips, artificial intelligence and other technology.

Yellen is due to arrive Thursday as part of efforts by the Biden administration to revive relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, China’s military buildup, human rights and other irritants.

China is the biggest global source of gallium and germanium, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make computer chips for mobile phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military technology.

The United States gets about half its supply of both metals directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China exported about 23 metric tons (25 tons) of gallium last year and produces about 600 metric tons (660 tons) of germanium per year.

The United States has blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the technology to manufacture them and has persuaded allies the Netherlands and Japan to limit exports of chipmaking tools.

That threatens to delay or derail the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to make China more prosperous and increase its global influence by becoming a leader in clean energy, telecoms, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In May, Beijing banned use of products from Micron Inc., the biggest U.S. producer of memory chips, in computers and network equipment deemed sensitive.

Politics

FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in a...

Associated Press

The American flag wasn’t always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the bedroom of the Betsy Ross House, a reconstruction of where the upholsterer worked on her most famous commission, a long flag with a circle of 13 stars hangs over a Chippendale side chair and extends across the floor. Over the weeks in 1776 needed to complete the project, Ross would […]

1 day ago

Nathaniel Sheidley, president and CEO of Revolutionary Spaces, stands outside the Old South Meeting...

Associated Press

In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who’s being asked

Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for independence from Great Britain and what they considered an unjust government. Those events also will honor the military and those who sacrificed in other conflicts that helped preserve the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. A...

Associated Press

Off-duty officer was with deputies accused of abusing Black men, police chief says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An off-duty police officer participated in a raid where two Black men say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting one of them in the mouth, a Mississippi police chief said Monday. The announcement comes less than a week after Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said all five deputy sheriffs […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

US judge blocks portions of new Florida elections law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked Florida from enforcing part of a new elections law that bans non-citizens from handling or or collecting voter registration forms, saying the state can’t restrict individual rights and gave no proof it was necessary to do so. The ruling also blocks a ban on third-party […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Hawaii State Capitol to get metal detectors after lawmakers and aides say they don’t feel safe

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol will have metal detectors installed at three entrances starting July 10, state agencies said Monday. The detectors will be in place at two street-level elevator entrances to the building and at one basement entrance. The building will remain open to the public. The metal detectors are an “added […]

1 day ago

Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, N.D., is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023. The hospital's parent co...

Associated Press

A North Dakota medical waste facility says a human torso was delivered to its site and is suing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Human remains are at the center of tangled litigation involving a major regional health care system and the company contracted to dispose of its medical waste. Monarch Waste Technologies sued Sanford Health and the subsidiary responsible for delivering the health care system’s medical waste, Healthcare Environmental Services, saying the latter “brazenly” […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen’s visit