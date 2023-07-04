Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man steals forklift from a Maryland store and rams a car, killing a woman, authorities say.

Jul 4, 2023, 7:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WALDORF, Md. (AP) — A man stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping, authorities said.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown broke into a Lowe’s store in Waldorf after midnight on Sunday and stole a forklift, the sheriff’s office said. Brown then rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead under the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people did not know each other and it was not immediately known why Brown hit Pinkney’s car and ran her over. They are both from Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested later Sunday after detectives found Pinkney’s car near Brown’s house. Brown was being held in jail without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Tuesday.

Waldorf is located about 56 miles (90 kilometers) south of Baltimore.

National News

Associated Press

A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed one woman left nine other people with injuries ranging from critical to minor, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said. The explosion happened Monday, but a news release from the department did not say whether it occurred during an organized July Fourth public event. […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman, 2 children dead in Missouri shooting; man with possible self-inflicted wound hospitalized

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A woman and two children died in a shooting inside a Missouri home. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told KTVI-TV that officers found a teenage boy dead in the kitchen, a woman dead in the […]

8 hours ago

Hiking Trail...

Associated Press

Oregon father dies after falling from cliff while hiking with family near popular waterfall

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 200 feet while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon. Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on a popular […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they march outside of the White House in support of U...

Associated Press

He was the CIA whiz kid in ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’ His new book offers advice for the US in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — After the last Soviet troops left Afghanistan in 1989, defeated by an insurgency equipped and guided by the U.S., a two-word cable arrived at CIA headquarters: “WE WON.” It was one of the last moments of the Cold War, credited with helping push the Soviet Union to collapse two years later. But […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival. The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the […]

8 hours ago

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Ford Fletcher gestures while speaking during an interview with T...

Associated Press

Viola Ford Fletcher, oldest living Tulsa Race Massacre victim, publishes memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Being a centenarian hasn’t slowed down Viola Ford Fletcher’s pursuit of justice. In the last couple of years, Fletcher has testified before Congress and supported a lawsuit for reparations — all part of a campaign for accountability over the massacre that destroyed Tulsa, Oklahoma’s original “Black Wall Street” in 1921, when […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man steals forklift from a Maryland store and rams a car, killing a woman, authorities say.