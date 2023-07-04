Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed with kitchen knife in early morning stabbing outside Capitol Hill gas station

Jul 4, 2023, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

Scene of stabbing on Capitol Hill. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATTLE — One person is dead after being stabbed near the corner of Pike Street and Broadway early Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The incident happened right outside a 76 Station just before 4 a.m. A witness who works at the gas station said he heard yelling coming from outside, with one man stabbing another with a large kitchen knife.

The worker said he was then able to run outside and mace the man who had the knife. Two other people chased the suspect for blocks, and held him long enough for police to make an arrest.

The victim died before first responders could get to the scene.

Police say it’s unclear if the two men knew each other.

New today: Seattle University professor: Employers need to rethink demand of in-person work

The witnesses KIRO 7 spoke to aren’t sure what led up to the deadly stabbing, but that more officers are needed in the area during the early morning hours.

©2023 Cox Media Group

 

 

Local News

amazon workers walkout...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle University professor: Employers need to rethink demand of in-person work

Now that the pandemic emergency is officially over, companies want employees back in the office. Even though they seemed to do just fine, bosses want their teams back and working face to face.

9 hours ago

FILE - Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election nig...

Associated Press

Former sheriff who nabbed ‘Green River Killer’ to run for Washington governor

  SEATTLE (AP) — A former sheriff and congressman known for his work that led to the capture of the “Green River Killer” has entered the race to become Washington’s next governor. Former King County Sheriff and U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, 72, filed campaign paperwork with the state Public Disclosure Commission on June 30 to […]

9 hours ago

Hiking Trail...

Associated Press

Oregon father dies after falling from cliff while hiking with family near popular waterfall

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 200 feet while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon. Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on a popular […]

9 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

Associated Press

Growing wildfire destroys structures in southwestern Washington near Columbia River Gorge

UNDERWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A weekend wildfire along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington continued growing on Monday to 546 acres, prompting evacuations and burning structures, according to authorities. Skamania County firefighters responded to reports of the wildfire on Sunday at 11:19 a.m. near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community across the river from […]

9 hours ago

Seattle’s MoHAI opens baseball legends exhibit (KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Seattle’s MoHAI opens baseball legends exhibit ahead of All-Star Game

Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry opened a special baseball all-star display, ahead of next week’s 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

1 day ago

Idaho sheriff Kootenai County...

Frank Sumrall

Idaho sheriff takes aim at WA ahead of July 4 holiday travel

"If one chooses to possess controlled substances ... the entire state of Washington is a wonderful place to enjoy July 4th celebrations," the sheriff wrote.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Man killed with kitchen knife in early morning stabbing outside Capitol Hill gas station