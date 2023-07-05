Close
LOCAL NEWS

Family asks for help after tragic loss of mother and sister in Mountlake Terrace fire

Jul 4, 2023, 6:16 PM

A fire that engulfed a home in Mountlake Terrace Monday night, also took the lives of two women, according to South County Fire and family of the victims.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday night, dispatchers received reports of flames at the Lake Village condos on Lakeshore Drive.

Firefighters reported fire coming from one unit, extending to another unit.

Nearly 50 firefighters worked the scene, including firefighters with Shoreline Fire.

The fire took two lives, Audrey O’Hara and Terry O’Hara. It was the 22-year home of Pam O’Hara, who lost her mother and sister.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, Pam not only lost her mom and sister, but “her cherished memories, personal belongings, and the keepsakes that held sentimental value” were lost as well.

The GoFundMe would assist Pam with replacing essential items, like clothing, and helping to ensure her mother and sister “receive the farewell they deserve.”

One firefighter suffered minor heat exertion and was treated at the scene. The fire is under investigation.

GoFundMe: Restoring Hope for Pam O’Hara

Local News

