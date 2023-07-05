Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group

Jul 4, 2023, 6:35 PM

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Apri...

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. Her release was first reported by Albany Times-Union.

Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

National News

This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a single-engine Cessna 172 that cr...

Associated Press

1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said. The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. Televised news footage showed the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying the water at popular New York beaches. At least one beach delayed opening to holiday revelers Tuesday, after officials said drones spotted some 50 sand sharks […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, with members of three of the victims’ families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory spe...

Associated Press

Injunction blocks Biden administration from working with social media firms about ‘protected speech’

A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana granted the injunction in response to a […]

19 hours ago

James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated Jeep wo...

Associated Press

Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed

BOSTON (AP) — Revelers across the U.S. braved heat and heavy rain to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday — celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions and concerns about the country’s future. In Boston, people dodged raindrops to nab a […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group