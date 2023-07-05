Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden is hosting Swedish prime minister at the White House in a show of support for NATO bid

Jul 4, 2023, 9:06 PM

FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in Berlin,...

FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2023. President Joe Biden will is hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, just days before the summit. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, a week before the alliance’s summit.

Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will “review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said a statement announcing the meeting. The leaders also will discuss the war in Ukraine and matters involving China.

Sweden and neighbor Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both applied for NATO membership, seeking protection under the organization’s security umbrella.

Finland, which shares a more than 800-mile or 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, joined NATO in April. But Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has seen its ascension delayed by Turkey and Hungary; NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand.

NATO had hoped the road to Sweden’s membership would be smoothed out before the alliance’s summit July 11-12 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Sweden’s entry would be a symbolically powerful moment and the latest indication of how Russia’s war is driving countries to join the alliance. Those hopes have dimmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resisted, with his government accusing Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that it says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish organizations and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Last week, he condemned Sweden over a Quran-burning protest. Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would gather senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on Thursday to try to overcome Turkey’s objections.

Hungary also has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid. Hungarian lawmakers said a long-delayed parliamentary vote on that would not happen until the autumn legislative session.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has alleged that Swedish politicians have told “blatant lies” about the condition of Hungary’s democracy. High-ranking Hungarian officials have said they support Sweden’s membership bid while also making vague demands from Stockholm as conditions for approval.

National News

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in...

Associated Press

The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in 2019 returns to court Wednesday for sentencing in a mass shooting that targeted Hispanic shoppers in the border city of El Paso. Patrick Crusius, 24, is set to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate […]

21 hours ago

Jennifer and Tim Kohl poses for a photo in their front yard with the American flag and a thin blue ...

Associated Press

Conservatives go to red states, Democrats to blue as the country grows more polarized

STAR, Idaho (AP) — Once he and his wife Jennifer moved to a Boise suburb last year, Tim Kohl could finally express himself. Kohl did what the couple never dared at their previous house outside Los Angeles — the newly-retired Los Angeles police officer flew a U.S. flag and a Thin Blue Line banner representing […]

21 hours ago

A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun as she walls on a street on a hot day in Beijing, Mon...

Associated Press

World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. High temperature records were surpassed July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru. Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Apri...

Associated Press

‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group

The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in […]

21 hours ago

This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a single-engine Cessna 172 that cr...

Associated Press

1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said. The Cessna 172 with four people aboard crashed shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 2:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. Televised news footage showed the […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island beaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying the water at popular New York beaches. At least one beach delayed opening to holiday revelers Tuesday, after officials said drones spotted some 50 sand sharks […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Biden is hosting Swedish prime minister at the White House in a show of support for NATO bid