Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Jul 5, 2023, 4:46 AM | Updated: 8:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of Philadelphia.

National News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal...

Associated Press

Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorney pushing Trump’s false claims that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden. On Tuesday, Wood asked officials in his home state of Georgia to “retire” his law license in light of “disciplinary proceedings pending against me.” In the request, made in a letter and posted on his Telegram account, Wood acknowledges that […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where fo...

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, with members of three of the victims' families signaling it should be preserved until after the trial of the man charged in the deaths.

9 hours ago

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunma...

Associated Press

Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others on the streets of a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood before surrendering to police officers has been arraigned on murder and other charges. Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned Wednesday on five counts of murder as well as charges of […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Mass shootings claim lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July. Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and almost 60 wounded — including […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Bobcat that attacked a camper in Connecticut tests positive for rabies

LYME, Conn. (AP) — A bobcat that attacked a camper in a hammock at a Connecticut state park has tested positive for rabies. The man was among several adults leading a group of young campers last week in Selden Neck State Park, an island in the Connecticut River in Lyme, the state Department of Energy […]

9 hours ago

FILE - A jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco, under darkened skies ...

Associated Press

Climate change making wildfires, smoke worse, Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’

It was a smell that invoked a memory. Both for Emily Kuchlbauer in North Carolina and Ryan Bomba in Chicago. It was smoke from wildfires, the odor of an increasingly hot and occasionally on-fire world.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore