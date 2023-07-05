Close
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5

Jul 5, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunma...

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others in Philadelphia before surrendering to police was arraigned on murder and other charges Wednesday.

Kimbrady Carriker was arraigned on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old youth were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the Monday night rampage that made the working-class area in southwest Philadelphia the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Police called to the Kingsessing neighborhood found gunshot victims and started to help them before hearing more shots. Some officers rushed victims to hospitals while others ran toward the gunfire and chased the firing suspect.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the homicide unit commander, said witness interviews and video indicated the suspect went to several locations in a ski mask and body armor, carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

“The suspect then began shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked,” he said. The vehicles included a mother driving her 2-year-old twins home — one of whom was shot four times in the legs and the other who was hit in the eyes by shattered glass.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the “armed and armored individual” was firing “seemingly at random.”

Cornered in an alley, the suspect surrendered and was found to have not only the rifle but also a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said.

Philadelphia police on Tuesday afternoon identified the victims as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29—year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis and 15-year-old Daujan Brown, all pronounced dead shortly after the Monday night gunfire; and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., who was found in a home early Tuesday, also with multiple bullet wounds.

Investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed, but he wasn’t found by family members until hours later, Ransom said.

Asa Khalif, a member of Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, said Wednesday there have since been hateful comments aimed at transgender people because of photos the shooter posted on social media wearing what appeared to be women’s attire. He called the comments hateful, violent and misdirected.

“The suspect has not identified themselves as trans. They have only identified themselves as male,” Khalif said. “But the language spewed out by the conservative press is violent and dangerous and targeting trans women of color. It’s rallying the community to be violent.”

“There are some people for whom hate is a full-time job, and if they can stay away from the facts and talk about hate, that’s what they do,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference at the Salt and Light Church Wednesday afternoon, just a few blocks from where the shootings took place.

Krasner said the streets surrounding where the shootings occurred were silent. He noted a child’s bike was untouched since the shootings.

Zaffer Qasim, an emergency physician at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where many of the victims were taken Monday night for treatment, said he would not talk about individual victims or their treatment but noted the “degree of injury from the style of weapon that was used … and the amount of damage.”

“I said before we started that bullets don’t care who you are. And it’s not just the victims, but it spreads to the families in the family rooms and to the community,” he said. “As the district attorney noted, the streets are now empty because people are scared to go out in the streets.”

A representative of the Defender Association of Philadelphia said he believed the office would be representing Carriker and declined immediate comment on the charges.

