Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims

Jul 5, 2023, 8:46 AM

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal...

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally in Alpharetta, Ga. Wood has asked officials in his home state of Georgia to retire his law license, a move that comes as multiple states have sought to discipline the lawyer for his false insistence that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. Wood made the request Tuesday and posted it to his Telegram account. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorney pushing Trump’s false claims that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, Wood asked officials in his home state of Georgia to “retire” his law license in light of “disciplinary proceedings pending against me.” In the request, made in a letter and posted on his Telegram account, Wood acknowledges that he is “prohibited from practicing law in this State and in any other state or jurisdiction and that I may not reapply for admission.”

Wood, a licensed attorney in Georgia since 1977, did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the letter. A listing on the website for the State Bar of Georgia accessed on Wednesday showed him as retired and with no disciplinary infractions on his record.

In the wake of the 2020 election, Trump praised Wood as doing a “good job” filing legal challenges seeking to overturn his loss, though Trump’s campaign at times distanced itself from him. Dozens of lawsuits making such allegations were rejected by the courts across the country.

Officials in Georgia had been weighing whether to disbar Wood over his efforts, holding a disciplinary trial earlier this year. Wood sued the state bar in 2022, claiming the bar’s request that he undergo a mental health evaluation as part of its probe violated his constitutional rights, but a federal appeals court tossed that ruling, saying Wood failed to show there was “bad faith” behind the request.

In 2021, the Georgia secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into where Wood had been living when he voted early in person in the 2020 general election, prompted by Wood’s announcement on Telegram that he had moved to South Carolina. Officials ruled that Wood did not violate Georgia election laws.

Wood, who purchased three former plantations totaling more than $16 million, moved to South Carolina several years ago, and unsuccessfully ran for chairman of that state’s GOP in 2021.

In May, a Michigan watchdog group in abused the court system.

Wood, whose name was on the 2020 Michigan lawsuit, has insisted that the only role he played was telling fellow attorney Sidney Powell he was available if she needed a seasoned litigator. Powell defended the lawsuit and said lawyers sometimes have to raise what she called “unpopular issues.”

Other attorneys affiliated with efforts to keep Trump in power following his 2020 election loss have faced similar challenges. Attorney John Eastman, architect of that strategy, faces 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of Biden’s victory.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

National News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2...

Associated Press

Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in revealing new details about the case. Taylor Taranto, […]

12 hours ago

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a Federal Open Marke...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to fight high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike. In a sign of growing division among the policymakers, some officials favored a quarter-point […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New York man is sentenced to 30 years in fatal Connecticut jewelry store heist

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store that ended with the jeweler being shot to death. Paul Prosano, who prosecutors say goes by the street name of “Tony Pro,” was convicted in December […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appea...

Associated Press

After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Wednesday announced plans to tighten protection for classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base. Airman 1st Class Jack Texeira, 21, is accused of leaking the highly classified military documents in a chatroom […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph confers with his attorneys on May 10, ...

Associated Press

Mississippi high court will hear case about appointing judges in majority-Black capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear an appeal Thursday as some Jackson residents try to revive one of the lawsuits challenging the appointment, rather than the election, of some judges in the capital city — and the top justice will not take part in the hearing. Chief Justice Mike Randolph has […]

12 hours ago

Emergency personnel respond to a single-engine plane crash in the area of Barefoot Landing, in Nort...

Associated Press

A fiery plane crash in a South Carolina resort town killed all 5 people on board

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town. Officials said Sunday’s fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, initial reports that one person had passed. Tamara Williard, the […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims