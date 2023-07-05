Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police restore order

Jul 5, 2023, 1:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police restore order, echoing recent appeals made by U.N. officials who warn that the country’s insecurity is worsening.

Blinken briefly spoke about Haiti and other issues during a one-day trip to Trinidad and Tobago, which hosted a three-day conference held by the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom.

Caribbean leaders have been meeting regularly about the situation in Haiti. Caricom Chairman and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the group supports Haitian-led solutions but he also called on the U.S. for help.

“It’s no secret, Mr. Secretary, that the United States will have to play a very crucial role,” he said as he introduced Blinken on the conference’s final day.

Blinken spoke one day before the U.N. Security Council was scheduled to meet and talk about Haiti amid mounting pressure on the international community to deploy a foreign armed force that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested in October.

So far, the council only has approved sanctions on gang members and high-profile figures believed to support gangs that now control an estimated 80% of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince where killings, rapes and kidnappings have soared.

Haiti’s National Police is underfunded and lacks resources to fight the surge in violence, with only an estimated 13,000 active-duty officers serving a country of more than 11 million people. Some Haitians, tired and frustrated of the violence, have embraced a violent uprising aimed at killing suspected gang members.

Blinken said he supports calls for a multinational force to restore security: “This is an area of intense focus for us.”

He also promised to keep pushing financial institutions to defer debt payments in the case of natural disasters, with the Caribbean region battered by storms that have become increasingly stronger.

In addition, Blinken pledged nearly $5.5 million to help small farmers increase their productivity and access technology as the region fights climate change.

“One in two people in the Caribbean cannot afford a healthy diet,” he noted.

Accompanying Blinken was U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who said the U.S. and the Caribbean have mutual security concerns and common economic interests.

“Caricom nations are not an afterthought,” he said. “A lot has been accomplished by Caricom in the past 50 years, but we know there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Politics

In this image taken from police body camera provided by Los Angeles Sheriff's office on June 24, 20...

Associated Press

LA County sheriff’s department calls video of deputy tackling woman ‘disturbing,’ opens inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a bystander’s cellphone footage showing a deputy violently tackling a woman while she filmed her husband being handcuffed and pepper-spraying her in the face is “ disturbing,” and community groups on Wednesday called for the department’s new sheriff to hold his agency accountable. The […]

14 hours ago

FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly al...

Associated Press

North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Wednesday a trio of bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, restrict transgender participation in school sports and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality. While LGBTQ+ rights advocates say Cooper’s attempt to block the bills demonstrates […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont schools sue Monsanto over toxic PCB contamination

Dozens of Vermont school districts have sued chemical giant Monsanto over toxic contamination in educational buildings from now-banned industrial chemicals known as PCBs. Last year, Vermont became the first state in the country to require older schools get tested for polychlorinated biphenyls, which were used in building materials and electrical equipment before 1980. More than […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moin...

Associated Press

Iowa’s Republican governor calls a special legislative session to revive abortion restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday called a special legislative session to pursue new abortion restrictions after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy. The court was split 3-3 last month and did not issue a decision on the merits of […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Republicans sue over rejection of party nominee to election board in Georgia’s most populous county

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican Party in Georgia’s most populous county is suing local elected officials over the rejection of one of the party’s nominees to serve on the county election board, saying he was being punished for trying to clean up voter rolls. In the lawsuit filed Friday, the Fulton County Republican Party asks […]

14 hours ago

FILE — U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones attends a joint news conference, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. Jone...

Associated Press

Democrat Mondaire Jones seeks to win back House seat after losing out in NY’s redistricting process

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones said Wednesday that he is seeking to win back the suburban New York congressional seat he lost after redistricting juggled the state’s congressional maps last year. Jones, 36, a Harvard Law School graduate who in 2020 become one of the first two video announcing his […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti’s National Police restore order