Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN records the highest number of ‘grave violations’ against children in conflicts

Jul 5, 2023, 2:48 PM

FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Ass...

FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at an internally displaced people camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, March 24, 2023. Children experienced the highest number of grave violations in conflicts ever verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most in peril, the U.N. children's agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Children experienced the highest number of “grave violations” in conflicts verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most youngsters in peril, the U.N. children’s agency said Wednesday.

UNICEF also expressed particular concern about their plight in Haiti, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ukraine, where Russia has been put on the U.N. blacklist.

“Grave violations” include the recruitment and use of children by combatants, killings and injuries, sexual violence, abductions, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

Omar Abdi, UNICEF’s deputy executive director, told the U.N. Security Council the more than 27,000 grave violations, up from 24,000 the previous year, are the highest number verified by the U.N. since its monitoring reports began in 2005. The number of conflict situations “of concern” was also the highest — at 26.

Since the report, Abdi said, a serious conflict has erupted in Sudan where over 1 million children have been displaced by violent conflict and the U.N. has received reports that hundreds have been killed and injured. He also said UNICEF expects an increase in Palestinian children affected due to recent escalations in violence.

Government and parties to conflicts are not fulfilling their commitments to protect children, and “meaningful and unambiguous action” is needed, the UNICEF official said.

In his yearly report to the council late last month, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put Russian forces on the U.N.’s annual blacklist of countries that violate children’s rights in conflict for killing boys and girls and attacking schools and hospitals in Ukraine.

But the U.N. chief did not put Israel on the blacklist for grave violations against 1,139 Palestinian children, including 54 killings last year — as supporters had hoped – saying the U.N. welcomed its “identification of practical measures including those proposed by the U.N.” to protect children.

The U.N. special envoy for children in armed conflict, Virginia Gamba, told the council that the 27,180 grave violations in 2022 were carried out against 18,890 children and included 8,620 who were killed or injured, 7,622 who were recruited or used by governments or armed groups in conflicts, 3,985 who were abducted, 1,165, almost all of them girls, who were raped, forced into marriage or sexual slavery or sexually assaulted.

The United Nations also verified attacks on 1,163 schools and 647 hospitals, a 112% increase from 2021, she said.

While armed groups were responsible for 50% of grave violations, Gamba underscored that governments were the main perpetrators of the killing and maiming of children and of attacks on schools and hospitals.

Gamba said, for example, last year three girls were gang raped in South Sudan “during five days of terror,” many boys were killed by an explosive device at a school in Afghanistan, a 14-year-old girl in Myanmar was abducted and burned alive, and an airstrike in Ukraine left a girl with amputated limbs.

“We must do more to prevent and protect our children from the ravages of armed conflict,” she said.

National News

FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford gestures during an interview in Las Vegas, on Dec. 14, 20...

Associated Press

Nevada secures $285M opioid settlement with Walgreens, bringing total settlements to $1 billion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic, the state’s top lawyer announced Wednesday. The last in a series of multiyear settlements with pharmaceutical companies, retailers and others, it pushes Nevada’s total anticipated payments stemming from opioid claims […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Police dog stabbed 12 times by burglary suspect expected to make a full recovery

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A police dog was stabbed 12 times while biting a burglary suspect Wednesday but was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said. Norbi, a Belgian Malinois, was stabbed during an early morning pursuit of a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the upstate New York city of […]

18 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida property for classified documents. Key portions of the document had already been made public, but media organizations including The Associated Press had […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries

A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service made her first public comments about the incident on Wednesday, saying she sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. Rep. Mayram Khan, who was with her children and sister […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Toby Keith’s shows at his Oklahoma music venue mark return to stage after revealing cancer diagnosis

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Toby Keith was back on stage over the Fourth of July weekend with his first shows since revealing last summer that he had been fighting stomach cancer. Hundreds attended the native Oklahoman’s pop-up concerts Friday and Saturday night in Norman, where he lives, The Oklahoman reports. He performed […]

18 hours ago

In this image provided by the Cass County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office, two eagles are free after dep...

Associated Press

After 2 fighting eagles got stuck together, Minnesota deputies separated them

SHINGOBEE BAY, Minn. (AP) — Two scrappy eagles are free to resume their apparent long-running dispute after quick-thinking deputies helped separate the brawling pair that had become entangled with each other in a Minnesota lake. Cass County deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter were on Leech Lake Monday when they found two adult eagles struggling […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

UN records the highest number of ‘grave violations’ against children in conflicts