Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police dog stabbed 12 times by burglary suspect expected to make a full recovery

Jul 5, 2023, 5:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A police dog was stabbed 12 times while biting a burglary suspect Wednesday but was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Norbi, a Belgian Malinois, was stabbed during an early morning pursuit of a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the upstate New York city of Troy, the city’s police department said in a statement. Norbi and his handler were attempting to take the suspect into custody in a wooded area when the suspect stabbed Norbi with a knife, the department said.

Police told the Times Union of Albany that the man had lunged at the leashed dog and Norbi bit the man on his legs before being stabbed.

The suspect was caught by police officers and sent to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

Norbi was rushed to a veterinarian and was able to walk out of the medical building with a police handler later in the day.

“Canine Norbi is expected to make a full recovery and will be returning to active duty after a period of rest and rehabilitation,” the Troy Police Department posted on Facebook.

The suspect limped into city court and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felony burglary and misdemeanor injuring a police animal. He was sent to jail without bail, according to the Times Union.

Another officer involved in catching the suspect broke his foot, police said.

National News

Associated Press

20-year-old dies after launching fireworks in Hawaii parking lot on the Fourth of July

HONOLULU (AP) — A man in Hawaii died after setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday, police said. Police and firefighters responding to a report of an illegal fireworks accident Tuesday night at a Big Island parking lot found a man lying on the ground with a head injury. Police identified him as […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

US releases video of Russian fighter jets harrassing American drones over Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria on Wednesday, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Forces Central released a video of the encounter, showing a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper, and […]

20 hours ago

This July 29, 2012, photo provided by Terrance Harden shows Joseph Wamah Jr., a victim of a shootin...

Associated Press

Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting. Five people […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford gestures during an interview in Las Vegas, on Dec. 14, 20...

Associated Press

Nevada secures $285M opioid settlement with Walgreens, bringing total settlements to $1 billion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The state of Nevada has reached a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic, the state’s top lawyer announced Wednesday. The last in a series of multiyear settlements with pharmaceutical companies, retailers and others, it pushes Nevada’s total anticipated payments stemming from opioid claims […]

20 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida property for classified documents. Key portions of the document had already been made public, but media organizations including The Associated Press had […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says she sustained multiple physical injuries

A Connecticut state legislator who was attacked last month as she left a Muslim prayer service made her first public comments about the incident on Wednesday, saying she sustained multiple physical injuries from what she described as an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. Rep. Mayram Khan, who was with her children and sister […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Police dog stabbed 12 times by burglary suspect expected to make a full recovery