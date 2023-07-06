Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

Jul 5, 2023, 8:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex on Wednesday sent five people to the hospital, police said.

Gunfire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a group of people gathered in the courtyard of the complex on northwest 19th Street were confronted by a second group, Police Chief Patrick Lynn said at a news conference.

Five people were taken to the hospital, he said.

Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately released.

No arrests were immediately made and there wasn’t any immediate word on what prompted the shooting.

National News

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire plan...

Associated Press

For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth, as global temperature matches record set Tuesday

Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial records. It’s the latest marker in a series of climate-change-driven extremes. The average global temperature was 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer […]

24 hours ago

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of th...

Associated Press

Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. Every single one told the visitor — for many the first independent person they had talked to in 20 years — “You came too late.” But they still talked, about […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing re...

Associated Press

First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The first of two Iowa teenagers who with a baseball bat will be sentenced Thursday morning. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber in a park where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school. Prosecutors said the teens, who were 16 at […]

24 hours ago

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval Off...

Associated Press

Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina on Thursday to make the case that economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff Republican opposition are helping to keep the deep red state — and others that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 — humming. Ahead of Biden’s visit to a state […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with ...

Associated Press

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the […]

24 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant with ...

Associated Press

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays

MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities is due back in a Florida court on Thursday after an earlier appearance was postponed because of a canceled flight. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the […]

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex