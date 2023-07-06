LOCAL NEWS
Ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to NB I-5 re-opens
Jul 6, 2023, 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:59 am
(WSDOT)
UPDATE 10:00 a.m.
The ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5 has been re-opened, according to the Washington State Patrol.
It was closed earlier this morning after someone was throwing debris onto the ramp.
A suspect has been arrested and the ramp has been cleared.
UPDATE 9:40 a.m.
A suspect is in custody for throwing debris onto an I-5 ramp, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Authorities are on the scene cleaning up the debris.
The ramp at Columbian Way and Spokane is expected to re-open shortly.
ORIGINAL
Someone is throwing stuff from a homeless encampment onto I-5, according to a KIRO Newsradio listener and confirmed by the Washington State Patrol.
The incident has forced the closure of the ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5.
A person is reportedly throwing items from the retaining wall above the ramp.
Authorities are on the scene, and we will update with new information as we get it.
