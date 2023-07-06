Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to NB I-5 re-opens

Jul 6, 2023, 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:59 am

I-5 ramp...

Debris on the ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to I-5. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

The ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5 has been re-opened, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It was closed earlier this morning after someone was throwing debris onto the ramp.

A suspect has been arrested and the ramp has been cleared.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

A suspect is in custody for throwing debris onto an I-5 ramp, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Authorities are on the scene cleaning up the debris.

The ramp at Columbian Way and Spokane is expected to re-open shortly.

ORIGINAL

Someone is throwing stuff from a homeless encampment onto I-5, according to a KIRO Newsradio listener and confirmed by the Washington State Patrol.

The incident has forced the closure of the ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5.

Kent shooting suspects crash into ravine off State Route 18

A person is reportedly throwing items from the retaining wall above the ramp.

Authorities are on the scene, and we will update with new information as we get it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local News

oceangate titan...

Frank Sumrall

OceanGate suspends exploration operations following Titan tragedy

OceanGate has suspended all operations following the loss of the Titan and its five guests on board during their dive to see the remains of the Titanic.

13 hours ago

affordable housing...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council passes laws to increase volume of affordable housing

A suite of bills was passed by the Seattle City Council to increase the stock of affordable rental and for-sale housing within the city.

13 hours ago

buttigieg infrastructure...

L.B. Gilbert

Buttigieg: High growth in Wash. means ‘infrastructure needs to keep up’

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Washington state, visiting several large infrastructure projects, and he joined Seattle's Morning News to talk about some of these projects.

13 hours ago

capitol hill gas station...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect held on $2M bail after stabbing at Capitol Hill gas station

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday outside of a gas station in Capitol Hill that left one man dead and another in custody.

13 hours ago

air quality wildfire...

L.B. Gilbert

Wildfire smoke, firework smog clears, air quality improves over Puget Sound

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the Puget Sound is among the worst in the country and world due to what the National Weather Service Seattle calls a mix of smog from Fourth of July fireworks and the nearby wildfire smoke.

13 hours ago

seattle bomb threat...

L.B. Gilbert

Flight to Seattle diverted to Spokane after man makes bomb threat

An investigation is underway after a plane headed to Seattle was diverted to Spokane Wednesday due to a bomb threat

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to NB I-5 re-opens