Ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to NB I-5 re-opens

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

The ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5 has been re-opened, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It was closed earlier this morning after someone was throwing debris onto the ramp.

A suspect has been arrested and the ramp has been cleared.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

A suspect is in custody for throwing debris onto an I-5 ramp, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Authorities are on the scene cleaning up the debris.

The ramp at Columbian Way and Spokane is expected to re-open shortly.

ORIGINAL

Someone is throwing stuff from a homeless encampment onto I-5, according to a KIRO Newsradio listener and confirmed by the Washington State Patrol.

The incident has forced the closure of the ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to northbound I-5.

#ClosureAlert. The ramp from Columbian and Spokane to NB I-5 closed due to debris being thrown by an individual above the retaining wall. @SeattlePD and @wastatepatrol on scene. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2023

A person is reportedly throwing items from the retaining wall above the ramp.

Heavy debris blocking off ramp from West Seattle Bridge to NB 5. Listener photo shows the impact. @wsdot_traffic pic.twitter.com/ARkNbMroX5 — KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) July 6, 2023

Authorities are on the scene, and we will update with new information as we get it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.