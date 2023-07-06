Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill

Jul 6, 2023, 9:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FLORENCE, Wis. (AP) — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from injuries he received last week at a Wisconsin sawmill.

Michael Schuls died Saturday at a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, two days after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive teenager at Florence Hardwoods, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Teresa Chrisman said Thursday.

His death comes as lawmakers in several states, including Wisconsin, are hazardous occupations, for more hours on school nights and in expanded roles, including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the teen died after an “industrial accident” but Chrisman said Thursday that Schuls’ cause of death and details of his injuries were not being released because of the ongoing investigation.

Florence County Coroner Jeff Rickaby said an autopsy was performed Thursday morning but it will likely be weeks before Schuls’ cause of death is determined because laboratory results and other information are still pending.

A GoFundMe account set up online for Schuls’ family said he was “working at Florence Hardwoods when horrible tragedy struck.” The teen was on life support before he died, according to the account’s creators.

“Our small community is in absolute shock,” the post says.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for possible child labor violations concerning hazardous occupations, the Labor Department’s regional director for public affairs, Scott Allen, told Wisconsin Public Radio.

Florence Hardwoods has no comment on the boy’s death while it is under investigation, company office manager Jordan Davis said Thursday. The company is located in the town of Florence, near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Green Bay.

In Wisconsin, minors are prohibited from working in all logging-related occupations, including jobs involving the operation of sawmills, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The state’s labor standards prohibit children under 18 from entering a sawmill building and also bar them from felling trees, cutting up fallen trees, collecting or moving logs and using a chainsaw, among other tasks.

National News

Associated Press

The UN chief issues a rare condemnation of excessive force by Israel in its Jenin raid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a rare condemnation of Israel, the U.N. chief on Thursday denounced the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, clearly angered by the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background on June 2...

Associated Press

New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing the looming prospect of a federal takeover, New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex is failing to meet a court-ordered requirement to properly clean and maintain its facilities, according to a new report issued by a federal monitor. In a progress report released Thursday, the monitor described a decrepit […]

13 hours ago

Connecticut state legislator Rep. Mayram Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and...

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker attacked last month while leaving a Muslim prayer service accused Hartford police of downplaying the assault and called Thursday for a federal investigation of the department’s handling of violent crimes, especially against women. Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House, wore a sling on […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A 40-acre plot of Minnesota forest land connected to a led by Warren Jeffs is up for sale. News that the property is back on the market, listed for $189,000, relieved residents in the remote area near the town of Grand Marais, where some once feared the group would establish […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits

DETROIT (AP) — An engineering company accused of being partially responsible for Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 has agreed to settle lawsuits brought by some residents of the Michigan city, attorneys said Thursday. Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, an engineering firm known as LAN, said in a court filing that a confidential deal was reached with […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The lengthy process of putting the retired space shuttle Endeavour on display in the vertical launch position will begin this month in Los Angeles. The California Science Center announced Thursday that the six-month process will get underway July 20 at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center currently under construction […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill