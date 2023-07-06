Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically

Jul 6, 2023, 12:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The lengthy process of putting the retired space shuttle Endeavour on display in the vertical launch position will begin this month in Los Angeles.

The California Science Center announced Thursday that the six-month process will get underway July 20 at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center currently under construction in Exposition Park.

The initial step, dubbed “Go for Stack,” will be installation of the bottom portion of the solid rocket boosters known as aft skirts upon which will be stacked the booster segments, the external tank and then Endeavour.

The 20-story tall display will show the shuttle as it would appear waiting on a launch pad.

Endeavour was built as a replacement for the destroyed shuttle Challenger and flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011.

When NASA’s shuttles were retired, Endeavour was flown to California atop NASA’s special Boeing 747 shuttle carrier in 2012, drawing crowds as it flew over locations in the state associated with the space program.

After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the shuttle was placed on a special trailer and then created a sensation as it was inched through tight city streets to the California Science Center over several days.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Air and Space Center was held last year on the 11th anniversary of Endeavour’s final return from space.

The center said in a statement that stacking the components of the shuttle system is a complex process that has never been undertaken outside a NASA facility.

Dec. 31 will be the last chance to see Endeavour as it has been displayed horizontally in the landing position for years since arrival at the center.

The shuttle will be moved across Exposition Park and lifted by a crane to be intricately mated to the external tank. Construction of the Air and Space Center will be completed around the full shuttle stack.

The center’s foundation has raised $320 million of the $400 million goal for the project.

Exposition Park is between the University of Southern California and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

National News

Connecticut state legislator Rep. Mayram Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and...

Associated Press

Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker attacked last month while leaving a Muslim prayer service accused Hartford police of downplaying the assault and called Thursday for a federal investigation of the department’s handling of violent crimes, especially against women. Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House, wore a sling on […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A 40-acre plot of Minnesota forest land connected to a led by Warren Jeffs is up for sale. News that the property is back on the market, listed for $189,000, relieved residents in the remote area near the town of Grand Marais, where some once feared the group would establish […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Flint contractor agrees to settlement of lead contamination lawsuits

DETROIT (AP) — An engineering company accused of being partially responsible for Flint’s lead-contaminated water in 2014-15 has agreed to settle lawsuits brought by some residents of the Michigan city, attorneys said Thursday. Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, an engineering firm known as LAN, said in a court filing that a confidential deal was reached with […]

13 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the diplomatic lounge in ...

Associated Press

The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for a robust international force to help combat Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished nation, saying that a U.N. expert’s estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 additional anti-gang police officers is no exaggeration. Stressing that the U.N. is not calling for […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte sign...

Associated Press

TikTok and 5 content creators ask federal judge to block Montana from banning app

TikTok Inc. and first-in-the-nation law to ban the video sharing app are now asking a federal judge to block implementation of the law while the case moves through the courts and before it takes effect in January. The separate requests for preliminary injunctions were filed Wednesday in federal court in Missoula. The cases challenging the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Associated Press

The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. The decision […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

California Science Center to start complex process to display space shuttle Endeavour vertically