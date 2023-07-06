Close
LOCAL NEWS

Evacuation order for Pierce County residents lifted after fire near McKenna

Jul 6, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:31 pm

Wildfire burning near McKenna (Pohoto courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Office Twitter)

Pierce County emergency managers ended an evacuation order Thursday afternoon for a one-mile radius around 336th Street South and 89th Avenue South — just northeast of McKenna near the Cowboy Baptist Church — because of a wildfire.

Everyone in the area was advised to head toward Yelm or Roy to get away from the danger before the evacuation was lifted at approximately 5:20 p.m.

More recent wildfire news: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Mason County

“This fire mostly is contained in the field right now we’ve got two helicopters out here dropping water constantly,” Darren Moss, Sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, told KIRO Newsradio.

The fire, believed to have been started by fireworks, is threatening to damage approximately 40 structures, as of this reporting.

“A person self-reported he had been launching off fireworks, started this fire out here in a field,” Moss continued.

People are advised to follow the social media accounts of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for updates.

