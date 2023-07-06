Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads

Jul 6, 2023, 1:46 PM

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled ...

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform.

In a letter Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app.

The move ramps up the tensions between the social media giants after unpopular changes Musk has made to the platform since buying it last year for $44 billion.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote Thursday on Threads: “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

In the letter, which news website Semafor first reported Thursday, Spiro said Twitter “intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights” and noted the company’s right to seek civil remedies or a court injunction.

He said the letter marked a “formal notice” for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.

In a reply to a tweet about the possibility of legal action against Meta, Musk wrote: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

The Associated Press reached out to Spiro on Thursday for further information. Twitter responded to an email seeking comment with a crude automated reply, its standard response to journalists.

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has not publicly commented on the letter but appeared to address Threads’ launch.

“We’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Some analysts say Meta’s new offering, billed as a text-based version of the photo-sharing app Instagram, could be a significant headache for Twitter — pointing to the excitement surrounding Threads’ launch and impressive download numbers so far.

But success isn’t guaranteed. Industry watchers point to Meta’s track record of starting standalone apps that were later shut down and note that Threads is still in its early days.

Besides some glitches and gripes about missing features, Meta’s new app also has raised data privacy concerns. While Threads launched in more than 100 countries, it is notably unavailable in the European Union, which has strict data privacy rules.

National News

President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will ...

Associated Press

Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday plans to roll out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs: a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. Biden’s remarks would build on Inflation Reduction Act. Gearing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Off the coast of Long Island, drones sweep over the ocean, patrolling the water for any danger that might lurk below the surface as beachgoers grow more vigilant because of a recent spate of shark encounters. Over two days this week, five people reported being bitten by sharks at some of […]

2 hours ago

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

West clashes with Russia and Iran at UN over Tehran’s uranium enrichment and drones for Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and Iran at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over Tehran’s advancing uranium enrichment and its reported supply of combat drones to Moscow being used to attack Ukraine. The sharp exchanges came at the council’s semi-annual meeting on implementation of its […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18-degree mark) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s […]

1 day ago

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo C...

Associated Press

US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone is about to be reached in the history of warfare dating back to World War I. Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot are close to destroying rockets filled with GB nerve agent […]

1 day ago

Wildland firefighter students from Alabama A&M and Tuskegee universities listen during a wildland f...

Associated Press

US Forest Service and historically Black colleges unite to boost diversity in wildland firefighting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — Before starting college, Taylor Mohead had never been outside her hometown of Houston, Texas. Now, the recent Tuskegee University graduate is trekking around trees in Hazel Green, Alabama, in fire gear and sweltering heat. The U.S. Forest Service intern is among 20 students from historically Black colleges or universities who […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads